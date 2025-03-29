MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Drops Sinister JFK Update Involving Secret Tape, And A Fake News Cover-Up

Been a while since MAGA bikini congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna ruffled some feathers. Frankly, I was starting to get worried.

The hottest member of the 119th congress is the head of Trump's declassification task force, and, I'll be honest, it's been a rough start. No two ways to spin it.

The Epstein files? Where the hell are those? Nobody knows. The JFK files? They were released a few weeks ago, and, so far, have been somewhat of a dud. Not a great start. 0 for 2 out of the gates? We're not getting to Cooperstown with those numbers.

BUT, there could be something sinister at play here – at least that's what Anna told Fox's Jesse Waters in a late-Friday news-dump for the ages:

Is NBC holding back on us?

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Talk about a BOMBSHELL! Has NBC been holding back on us? Are they protecting Lee Harvey?

"This could blow open the entire JFK investigation." Holy cow. Let's go, Anna Paulina! That's our #MAGABikiniCongresswoman!

Remember who identified her first, by the way. Don't you ever, ever forget it. OutKick. Me. Yours truly. Anna danced her way into America's heart last summer in a MAGA bikini that triggered the lefties, and I knew right then and there that she was going to be a star.

Now, did I expect this sort of rise? No. I can safely say that I did NOT have Anna as the one to solve a decades-old cold case involving JFK.

But, if what she alleges is true, and NBC is holding back on the American people? Heads will roll.

Can't wait to see where this story goes next. We're living in a real-time true-crime documentary right now. Soak it all in, boys and girls.

Did the CIA control Lee Harvey Oswald? Was he the only shooter? Was he the shooter at all? What does NBC know?

Find out next time!

Get 'em, Anna!