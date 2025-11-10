MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Backs The Blue In Cowboy Boots, Filthy Redskins Fans Greet Trump & Puking Bills Fan!

Oh buddy, here we GO! There is a cold front barreling towards Florida as I speak, and it's all hands on deck here in the Sunshine State.

The gas fire pits are front and CENTER at Lowe's today. Firewood is OUT at Publix. The news is doing stories on the kiddos at the bus stop tomorrow morning. It's anarchy down here. A polar vortex in November? Who has it better than us today? Nobody. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Anna Paulina Luna backs the boys in blue and bundles up for the impending cold front.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, my Dolphins might just be reeling me back in, Apple TV's baseball girl Tricia Whitaker is on a Hall of Fame hot streak right now, and the Libs LOVED hearing from our great president at the Redskins game last night.

Loved it!

Grab you a vanilla cupcake for National Vanilla Cupcake Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

The insufferable DC Libs loved Trump last night!

I'm fairly certain I've gone on this rant before, so I won't rehash it today. But, the only good part of a cupcake or a muffin is obviously the top. The butt sucks on both, and I'm a butt guy! That's not a hot take, but sometimes you have to just fall in line with society and agree.

Chocolate cupcakes suck. Nobody is going for a chocolate cupcake. It's pretty much vanilla or bust. Also, though, I'm not 8, so I haven't had a cupcake in a while.

Anyway, I have nothing really substantial to add beyond that, so let's go ahead and get this class started by welcoming Donald J. Trump to the big Redskins-Lions game last night!

What a weekend of #content!

Hilarious. I want the DC Libs to boo LOUDER next time! Inject it straight into my veins. Nothing fires me up more than the smelly hippies in Hook's disgusting town getting all riled up over Donald Trump. Amazing.

Of course he was going to get booed in DC. That's the most liberal place in the country. It's filthy. I wouldn't go there if you paid me. Seriously, there isn't a price big enough (that's clearly not true, but you know what I mean).

Anyone "surprised" by this or trying to point out that the ‘AmErIcAn pEoPlE hAvE tUrNeD oN TrUmP’ are just trying to get clicks. The bigger story would've been him getting cheers. But that ain't happening in that hellhole.

PS: (whispers: let's hope the ‘state your name’ part flies under the radar today, because that was a tough look).

Anyway, the Redskins got throttled, and the Lions did the Trump dance. Choose your fighters, America.

#Content time!

McDaniel, Tricia & what a HOSS!

Solid weekend, boys and girls. This is how we start a big second week of November. Don't look now, but Thanksgiving ain't too far away.

We're in the double-digits of November now, and that means the #HolidaySZN start to ramp up. Head on a swivel.

Couple thoughts …

1. Good to see Florida/America's congresswoman, Anna Paulina Luna, backing our great law enforcement. I'd expect nothing different from the MAGA Bikini Congresswoman!

2. How are you spending your $2,000? Josh Jacobs & Saquon Barkley to each record 5+ rushing yards in each quarter is +190 tonight. Just saying.

3. Lane Kiffin with a solid shot at Hugh Freeze there. The dude never misses.

4. Welcome to CLASS, Chelsea Freeman! What a start to the offseason for Freddie's wife.

5. Looks like Bills fans had a great Sunday in Miami! Packed the Elbo room, got boat-raced by a 2-7 Dolphins team, puked their brains out.

And, of course, got trolled into OBLIVION by Mike McDaniel …

Rapid-fire time!

Amazing. I went into the Buffalo game in no way, shape or form an advocate of winning, but beating the piss out of the Bills felt good.

By the way, my Dolphins are now 3-7 with games against the Redskins, Saints and Jets coming up. I look forward to being 6-7 come early December and firmly in the "in the hunt" graphic on CBS, only to finish the season 8-9 with a gut-wrenching loss at New England to miss the playoffs.

It feels like it's 2013 all over again!

Next? While the DC Libs did their part in disgusting Washington, the Portland Libs rolled out an absolute UNIT out west:

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a specimen. The shirt, the shoes, the smells, the grunt, the pure, raw obesity … this is why I will never, in my life, leave Florida.

"Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrraw!"

Incredible. Thank GOD Snap benefits are coming back this week. This TANK was about to be in trouble.

OK, that's it for today. A shorter class, but I also have to go make sure my fire pit works. It hasn't been turned on since April. I assume it won't, but maybe we'll get lucky.

Let's go have a week. Take us there, Tricia Whitaker!

