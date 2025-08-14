MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Rattles Joe Rogan With Top Secret Alien 'Evidence'

Did Anna reveal too much, or not enough?

MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna joined Joe Rogan this week and now America is on edge.

Not because she's the hottest woman in congress – that's a given. But because she and Joe started talking about aliens. Extraterrestrials. UFOs. The stuff you and I aren't supposed to know about.

They got into it, and Anna Paulina may have divulged a little more than the suits back in Area 51 would've liked.

Take a look:

Anna Paulina Luna needs to give us more

They call them interdimensional beings. I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have.

I can tell you without getting into classified conversations that there have been incidents where very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space.

So that's what we're calling aliens now? Interdimensional beings? Whatever you say, Anna Paulina!

A lot to break down here, and Hookstead's in Vegas, so I guess I have to do it. First off – how about the time spaces thing? What's that all about? I've always heard about stuff like that, but I just figured it was BS.

But Anna Paulina seems pretty concerned here – especially with the physics stuff – so I'm gonna assume she's right. I don't love it, but I've accepted it. Sounds like we should all get on board pretty soon, because these things sound way closer than we initially thought.

Rogan, rightfully so, doesn't seem convinced by APL. "That's very vague," he says. I do agree with that, too. I love Anna Paulina – she's a STAR at OutKick – but this also comes across as a ton of word-salad.

Kamala Harris would be proud. That ain't a good thing. That's not what you want in life, ever.

"Have I seen a portal open? No. Have I seen a spaceship? No. Have I seen evidence? Yes."

Eh. I don't know. I'm just not there yet. I want to be. But I'm gonna need Anna to peel back the onion a bit more before I'm fully on board.

Anyway, stay tuned! In the meantime, here's more APL to pass the time: