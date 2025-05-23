Machine Gun Kelly's New Song May Have The Most Watered Down, Awful Lyrics Ever

Good news everyone - Machine Gun Kelly is back!

Oh, sorry, I forgot that Machine Gun Kelly doesn't go by that name anymore, but rather "MGK" because ya know, branding or something.

The rapper-turned-emo-pop-punker released his first new song in over three years on Friday, which ironically was called "cliché," because that's what the lyrics could easily fit into.

MGK NEEDS HIGH LYRICS HELP

The music of the song is actually pretty good, but when I tell you that I LITERALLY gave an audible "WTF?" on Friday morning when I listened to the actual words, I think I became dumber.

"I like that you like me, I kiss your lips you've got good taste," MGK brilliantly opens up Cliche's first verse in truly painful fashion before adding, "I like that you like me, I could close my eyes and draw your face."

MGK then decided to channel some Bob Dylan for his chorus after what I assume came about after he saw Timothee Chamalet's A Complete Unknown, probably because he thought it would be edgy and cool to do.

"Tell me would you wait for me? Baby, I'm a Rolling Stone," the 35-year-old embarrassingly decided he'd be belting out in the beginning of the chorus!

The worst part about the whole thing is that the song itself is pretty damn catchy, it's just a shame that the lyrics are so damn terrible and weak. Someone in MGK's team needs to sign up for ChatGPT immediately and get this man some writing ideas. Regardless, you can be sure it is going to be played nonstop this summer on the radio, at the beach, at bars and at parties. But that still doesn't mean it doesn't stink.

One person that didn't wait for MGK was his now-ex-fiancee Megan Fox, who called off their marriage just weeks after announcing she was public because she reportedly found something that wasn't so nice in his text messages.

Either that, or she might have read the lyrics to Cliché before they dropped, and she wanted no part of being associated with him.