Megan Fox & MGK Have Reportedly Called It Quits Again After She Found 'Upsetting Material' On His Phone

Remember a couple of years ago when Megan Fox was making headlines encouraging women to shoot their shot with her in the DMs? In a lot of ways, it was a much simpler time.

Unfortunately, nothing ever came of the actress’s call for girlfriend applications. Perhaps now she wishes that something had developed and she had landed a girlfriend.

That following February, Super Bowl Sunday 2023, to be exact, was filled with drama. Megan got the rumor mill going that she and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly had broken up and there was talk that MGK had cheated.

The two have worked their way through that over the past year-plus, and just a few weeks ago they announced that they were having a baby. The heavily tatted musician and the actress had beaten the odds and were going to make it.

It was heartwarming. It was inspirational. It was destined to fail. And according to TMZ, that's exactly what happened. Just a few weeks after the completely normal pregnancy announcement on social media, the two have reportedly called it quits… again.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly had a rough Thanksgiving

"Megan and MGK ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado," sources told TMZ. The reason for the latest split? MGK was allegedly busted with some "upsetting material" on his phone.

"We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early."

MGK did end up leaving the trip early, and they haven't seen each other since. It's over. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly "not together at this time."

Who could have ever seen this coming? It turns out that nobody is safe from the stress of the holidays. Let's see if these two don't find themselves back together once that stress clears, and the baby arrives.

Everyone knows babies solve everything. Best of luck to the both of them. Worst case scenario, maybe Megan gets that girlfriend search fired back up.