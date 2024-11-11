Megan Fox Takes Her Clothes Off, Covers Herself In Paint To Announce That She's Pregnant

Megan Fox is pregnant. The 38-year-old made the announcement on Instagram like everyone else would. She took off her clothes and covered herself in black paint while placing a hand on a growing baby bump.

The presumed father, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, has no such announcement on his Instagram. The two have been in a roller coaster of a relationship since 2020.

MGK's clothes are on over on Instagram, there's no positive pregnancy test, and while he is covered in black ink now, there isn't a drop of paint to be found.

This is the first child for the couple after a previous miscarriage. It's the fourth child for Fox, who has three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

It will be MGK's second child after a prior relationship produced a daughter. Fox captioned her completely normal announcement, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️."

Fox and MGK, who ended their engagement earlier this year, were last spotted together at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles dressed up in Star Wars costumes.

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," Fox said of her relationship status at the time, reports Page Six.

"I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

Perfect. There's no need for an engagement or any kind of long-term commitment when you have a twin soul. This is purely making that metaphoric tether more tangible is all.

It's a formality. Now they'll always be connected. Let's wish these two nothing but the best. We need more twin soul procreation out there.