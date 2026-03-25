Losers Attack Sydney Sweeney For Her Simple Message To The Troops, Including Her Brother

We HAVE to be better than this.

Sydney Sweeney is back to enraging liberals, and this time she didn't even have to put jeans on to do it!

When you're hot, you're hot – and nobody is hotter than Sydney Sweeney at the moment.

For those who don't know – hand raised – Sweeney has a brother in the Air Force. Admittedly, I had no clue. Don't know how that one slipped through the cracks, but it did, and I take full responsibility for it.

Trent Sweeney, 29, was promoted to Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force last summer. That was right around the time Sweeney's American Eagle jeans took over the internet, so I guess I can understand why we missed this one.

But we ain't missing it now. Sydney took some time this week to chat with her brother, who is currently deployed, via FaceTime.

Naturally, her Instagram story went viral, and the comments were all over the place.

We're nothing if not predictable:

Sydney Sweeney is as divisive as ever

I could go on and on. Truly vile people. But, that's the internet in 2026. Something as innocent as, I don't know, TALKING TO YOUR BROTHER WHO IS OVERSEAS, can be met with such disgusting vitriol. I shouldn't be surprised, though.

Remember, these are the same people that called Sydney Sweeney Hitler because she wore a pair of jeans.

A pair of jeans! Amazing.

Anyway, debate the pros and cons of the ongoing war all you want. That's fine. That's America. We do that with every war. If you really want the Xs and Os of our efforts, email Hookstead. He'll walk you through everything.

But attacking Sydney Sweeney because she wished well to her brother – and all of our great service men and women – overseas? Come on. We're better than that. We HAVE to be better than that. It's literally such a simple thing.

Thank you, Sgt. Trent Sweeney.

See? See how easy that was?

Amazing.