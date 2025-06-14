Los Angeles Lunatics Hang Trump In Effigy, Kids Beat Piñata As Part Of 'No Kings' Protest

That's a good way to teach your children how to deal with things they don't agree with.

Most of us would consider it Flag Day, but to a lot of people with weirdly colored hair, a degree in a useless field, and/or significant BO, it's 'No King's Day,' a protest to let Donald Trump know that he's not a king … even though I think he probably knows that, nor is he one by definition.

And what better way to celebrate than to teach kids that the best way to handle someone you disagree with is by hanging a papier-mâché effigy of them from a tree and beating it with a stick.

It won't surprise you to hear that the video you're about to see comes to us from Southern California, which got a head start on these "No Kings" protests by lighting robo-taxis on fire and looting an Apple Store in a "mostly peaceful protest" against a federal agency enforcing federal law.

Now, it's one thing if adults want to go out and "protest" — I put that in quote marks because this is just an excuse for people to make signs and cause a scene more than anything — but can you leave the kids out of it?

They should be at home playing with their Nintendo Switch, not beating a Trump piñata with a stick.

Really? Really?

A whole lot of winners in that crowd, though, huh?

That's a good way to teach your kids to deal with things they don't agree with. Why talk about things when you can hit them with a stick until Laffy Taffy spills out?

Also, notice the party atmosphere. I still have no clue why they're protesting, and I don't think they do either. All I'm witnessing are photos of people trying to see who can make the most clever sign.

I mean, is it because Trump and ICE are enforcing federal law? That makes him a king?

I heard some people say they were upset about Trump throwing a parade for himself on his birthday. But the parade is for the 250th anniversary of the Army, which just by coincidence happens to be on the president's birthday.

But reality be damned! It's protest time!

They're hitting the streets to wave signs, make a scene, and ruin childhoods all in the name of fighting issues that don't exist, something you probably couldn't do in a country run by an actual king.

How brave of them.