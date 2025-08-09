Pop Star Posts Wildly Cringe Videos Tied To Sydney Sweeney's Spicy Ad Campaign: WATCH

Sydney Sweeney massacred the attempts to cancel her over the American Eagle ad campaign.

Lizzo seems to think the world is desperate to see her weigh in on Sydney Sweeney's ad campaign.

As OutKick readers know, there has been plenty of carnage and chaos surrounding Sweeney's now mega-viral American Eagle campaign.

It's become one of the most talked-about ad campaigns in recent memory. Regular people loved it. It featured an all-American woman making a dad joke about genes/jeans, and clearly accomplished its goal.

Woke clowns - who are clinging to life - decided to accuse Sweeney and her fans of being Nazis, pro-eugenics and racist. We're truly living in two different worlds.

Lizzo jumps in on Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy.

Now, you'd think everyone would just move on after the side with common sense scored an overwhelming and unrelenting victory.

Not so fast.

Lizzo has something she'd like to say.

The pop star recently posted a pair of truly bizarre, strange and cringe TikTok videos tying herself to the jean controversy.

I truly have no idea what the point of these videos is or what goal Lizzo is hoping to accomplish. Is she making fun of Sweeney? Is she making fun of herself?

Good luck trying to find out. Give them a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, folks, what are we doing here? I understand the attention economy, but I couldn't tell you what Lizzo's goal with these posts is if you put a gun to my head and demanded an answer.

I guess some people just have to tie themselves to whatever is going viral. That's the nature of the beast in 2025.

Having said that, let's not kid ourselves. No one can do anything like Sweeney's AE ad. The "Euphoria" star is one-of-one.

That's a fact I think all rational and logical people can agree on.

What do you think about Lizzo's strange videos? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.