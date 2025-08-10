Livvy Dunne Hits The Beach In A Leopard Print Bikini, Ava Hunt Gets Chiefs Fans Ready & A 70-Yard Field Goal

Livvy Dunne gives a New Jersey beach all it can handle in a leopard print bikini.

Football is back

I've probably said that ten times by now, and I'm probably going to say another ten times until the regular season kicks off. Then, once the regular season kicks off, I may throw it in a couple of more times for good measure.

Football is back.

The sport is here to do its annual duty of helping us get over summer coming to an end, which #respectsummer doesn’t happen officially until the end of September, the 22nd to be exact. So don’t stuff those bikinis away just yet, the legends never do.

But Week 1 of the preseason is in full swing. We've already seen that kickoff returns in the NFL have also returned and having one of the most electric plays in the game make an impact on the game again is a great thing.

That's not all we've learned so far, with one preseason game in the books for most teams. We've learned that Shedeur Sanders is definitely going to have a Hall of Fame career and should be the Browns Week 1 starter.

We've learned that Pete Carroll is as annoying as ever and that Marshawn Lynch isn’t your average photographer on the sideline. He will put a forearm into a player if he feels he needs to do so. The body does crave contact that close to the field after all.

Jaxson Dart is going to win a Super Bowl or two. Jameis Winston is still a lot of fun to watch. Mac Jones is hilarious. JJ McCarthy is going to do what Sam Darnold did last year with the Vikings, only better.

Those are just a few preseason observations, and in some cases slight overreactions. As for my Panthers, I'm expecting similar results to last year's 5-12 season.

Could they win a few more games? Sure and the whole Ohio State, J. Lo, Jaguars could lead to another Super Bowl run, but I'm not holding my breath.

Let me hear your preseason observations/overreactions sean.joseph@outkick.com. And before you send those in, I don’t want a bunch of Shedeur hate. If you don’t think he should be starting in Cleveland, you're nuts.

This isn’t an ideal Victory Lane celebration

Connor Zilisch is going to have to work on his exit from his race car on Victory Lane. The 19-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series driver won a race at Watkins Glen, then fell out of his car and hit his head on the ground.

I don’t watch a ton of racing, but I don't think I've ever seen this before. You'll get an occasional backflip, but the headfirst accidental dive into the pavement is a new one.

Zilisch appeared to knock himself out with the rough landing. He was taken on a stretcher to an ambulance, which took him to a local hospital where he learned that he had a broken collarbone.

Talk about taking a great day to a bad day with an insane zero to sixty time. Best of luck to the young driver and I hope he's able to get that Victory Lane celebration worked out. You don’t want to take too many of those types of trips to the hospital.

A Seattle man, armed with a knife, was banging a refrigerator at Trader Joe's

In other words, another day in Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department said that officers were called to a Trader Joe's last week due to a 33-year-old man making threats with a knife.

The threats with a knife started after a security guard confronted him for allegedly "humping" a refrigerator, KOMO News reports.

The man didn’t take kindly to his moment with the refrigerator being interrupted, and he kicked a flower display before throwing apples.

Multiple officers arrived and eventually arrested the man for felony harassment. He was then booked into the King County Jail and for now Trader Joe's refrigerators are safe.

Halloween in July

- Swede writes:

Caught this display in my local Lowe’s July 13th. I walked over to the customer service rep, looked at him (nicely) and asked, "really?" He bashfully replied, "I know."

SeanJo

This is disgusting. I hope more people did what you did and said something to customer service. Halloween decorations in July are pure insanity, and it needs to stop. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Who are the people stocking up on Halloween decorations in July anyway, and why are they not in jail? I don’t know about you, but I don't know any.

Fight in pool

- Robert D writes:

I rather swim with jelly fish and sharks, another example of why we can’t have nice things.

SeanJo

For those who missed it, there was a huge brawl involving dozens of cruise passengers near a swim-up bar on the cruise line's private island.

It's hard to believe that a swim-up bar on a private island isn’t enough to keep people from trading punches with one another, but it unfortunately isn't.

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:



Welcome back from your well deserved summer vacation. Made steak 🥩 fajita bowls this weekend.

Keep up the great work.

SeanJo

Thanks, John. As always, I appreciate the support.

I also appreciate your meat. It looks awesome. Keep the grills going out there and keep filling my inbox with your meat.

We've still got several weeks left of grilling season and I know there are a handful of year-rounders that will keep hitting the grill and sending it my way.

That's all for this Sunday. There are a couple of preseason games on the schedule this afternoon. I'll be tuning in until I have to head out to the movies.

There are a few movies that come out where my brothers and I hit the theater with our parents, and The Naked Gun is one of them. It's a family tradition.

That's what I'll be up to today. With any luck, you'll be hitting the pool, watching football, firing up the grill, and making the most of what's left of summer.

As always, the inbox is wide open. Send me your meat and anything else you'd like, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

