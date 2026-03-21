Livvy Dunne Gets Soapy With 'Baywatch' Co-Star

I know dating an incredibly hot former gymnast/aspiring actress seems like it would rock, and for the most part, it probably does.

But for all the perks of having a rock-solid 10 on your arm, there are some drawbacks.

You have to be incredibly secure in who you are and what you bring to the table, because everybody is going to be shooting their shot at your girl.

When it comes to Livvy Dunne, I imagine her DMs are filled with dudes "shooting their shots."

Luckily for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, it's easy to be confident, considering he's a 6'6" multi-millionaire professional athlete.

And it's a good thing, too, because his girl has been getting a little flirty with another guy, and not just some run-of-the-mill everyman sliding into her DMs, either.

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Uh, that's not good.

I'm not one to tell another guy how to feel, but if my girlfriend was soaping up Noah Beck's abs while washing down a car in a tight one-piece, I'd be getting a little worried.

Dunne looks great, I think we can all agree, but Beck legitimate looks photoshopped in some of these pictures.

This dude has a top 0.05% physique and he's out here washing a car with Livvy Dunne.

Some guys have all the luck.

Skenes hasn't issued a statement (yet), but I imagine his face after seeing these photos looked a little something like this.

Brutal.

Like I said before, you have to be a SERIOUSLY secure man to date a chick like Livvy Dunne.

It's not all hi-fives and "atta boys" from the fellas.

Dudes like Noah Beck are out there, and they are absolute vultures, vying for your girl's attention every chance they can get.

"Hey I know your boyfriend is getting ready for Spring Training? You want to hose this car down with me and put some soap on my abs?"

Sickening.

If Skenes has a rough start to the year, we will all know where his head is at.

Keep your head up, kid! Beck may have abs you can grate cheese on, but he can't paint the corners with a 101 mph fastball, so at least you have that going for you.