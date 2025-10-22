Lindsey Vonn Hits The Gym, Lands Magazine Cover For Her Birthday, Hooters Josie Bakes A Cake & The NBA Is Back

A call to the bullpen was made

I must have unconsciously tapped into something early Sunday morning when I wrote, "I'll be off next Sunday. So, unless there’s a currently unplanned call to the bullpen from now until the first Sunday in November, I'll see the Screencaps community then."

Here we are, it's a Wednesday, and I received one of those "currently unplanned calls to the bullpen." The call came on Tuesday afternoon from Joe asking if I'd be available to cover today's Screencaps because he was planning to hit the road early in the morning.

If he hasn’t already mentioned what he's up to, I'm not about to spoil it. I'll just say he's traveling and that I accepted without hesitation. I have a few emails sitting in my inbox that will probably be stale in a couple of Sundays anyway.

That and Morning Screencaps is "America's Best Daily Internet Column." Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that? Even if it is a small part. So here we are. I'm going to drop a True Romance tomorrow then take a mini-vacation before returning next Tuesday.

So let's get this hump day rolling, shall we?

The NBA is back

The NBA returned last night with the first two games of the season taking place, but I didn’t watch any of that. I can't say I didn’t watch a second of it. I did but that was about it. Everyone knows the NBA season really doesn’t start until Christmas.

I had the Western Kentucky game on instead and, man, I'm glad I did. A little Tuesday Conference USA action that ended up going into overtime where the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs by a point, 28-27.

My favorite thing about the game, by far, was the giant the Hilltoppers have kicking bombs for them. His name is Jack Cassidy. He's six-foot-six from Northern Ireland and makes kicks from 50-plus with plenty to spare.

Look how high up on the net this 53-yarder hits.

The Hilltoppers need to line this kid up from 75 yards in a game and see if he can make it. He looks like he has the leg for it. It's only a matter of if he has the accuracy for it.

Well, that and the proper cleats.

After drilling this field goal, he slipped on the kickoff, fell down and, if I'm not mistaken, kicked the ball out of bounds. Let's clean that up and have him attempting field goals from 65 yards plus.

A bikini-clad trespasser claims invisibility

A bizarre scene unfolded in Palm Beach, Florida last week when a bikini-clad woman walked right into someone's home asking if the home was for sale. She claimed a "realtor sent her."

The homeowner told the woman, later identified as 33-year-old Moriah McCowan, that she was trespassing and needed to leave. She then told her she was calling the police, reports CBS 12.

McCowan left and got into a red car with Kentucky plates. As they made their way to the home, police saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to pull it over.

Instead of pulling over, the bikini-clad woman reportedly rolled down her window, looked back at the police, then proceeded to make a U-turn, almost causing an accident.

After driving for several blocks, McCowan eventually pulled over. She allegedly told officers that she didn’t see a reason to pull over because she believed she was invisible.

I'm not sure this "invisibility" only occurs in the vehicle or what. Those details weren't provided, but she seemed to know that she wasn’t invisible when she walked into a stranger's home asking the homeowner if their home was for sale.

McCowan, according to her sworn statement, says she spoke to a realtor by the name of Becky who told her to look for homes that had their gates open, no cars in the driveway, and unlocked front doors.

The home she entered fit that description so she went in to see if it happened to be for sale. The alleged victim of the bizarre crime said that instead of leaving when asked to do so, McCowan initially ignored her and stared into the living room.

When the homeowner called the police, the bikini-clad trespasser said, "I'm not telling you what realtor sent me because you can't pay your bills, that's why you got a problem."

Just another quiet day in the great state of Florida. Police booked McCowan for trespassing and fleeing, and eluding.

baseball announcing

- Rich writes:

does John Smoltz get paid by the word and do you feel that Keith Hernandez would rather be anywhere else than a Met game.

SeanJo

John Smoltz is a legendary rambler. I've learned over the years to tune most of it out. Keith Hernandez is pure entertainment and I don’t blame him at all for wanting to be anywhere else other than a Mets game.

Florida Genital Attack

- Rick writes:

Sean,

After reading this article, all I can say is thank God I’m single.

Rick

SeanJo

There are advantages to staying single. Avoiding the threat of a genital attack from your girlfriend has to be near the top of that list.

Grilling Plus Miami Dolphins

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Enjoy your time off and you’ve been crushing it on Sunday Screencaps and everything you’re writing at OutKick.

Finally grilled after a few weeks. It’s weird that I haven’t been grilling in a while. I’ll have to make up for it this winter here in South Florida.

Speaking of which, the Dolphins have gone from a fun team with two playoff appearances in a row, to an NFL joke. I liked McDaniel, but he’s done. The GM should have been fired a long time ago, but here we are. As I’ve said for years, Ross should just sell the team to someone who cares about building a true contender. It’s always a 3-4 year cycle of getting a new coach who was a coordinator and never a head coach. It’s just been meh for years. And every time I look at my Facebook memories, I’m miserable every 3-4 years. It’s a good thing we have the Florida Panthers and I’m confident the HEAT will be good again soon (not so much the Marlins, but it was funny watching them knock the Mets out of playoff contention). I would say the same thing 11-15 years ago when the Fins would stink, at least we had The Big 3 with The Heatles.

Take care!

SeanJo

Hey Gen X Warren, I'm glad to see you're still hitting the grill. I'm going to count on folks like you to keep them going during the winter months.

As for the Dolphins, they're a complete mess. McDaniel looks lost. Tua forgot how to play quarterback and the team has almost certainly given up.

On the bright side, there's always next year.

---------

That's all for this hump day call to the bullpen. As of right now, there aren’t any other calls currently planned. Have a Happy Halloween, and I'll be back on my normal Screencaps duty the first Sunday in November.

As always, the inbox is open. Send your meat my way or anything else sean.joseph@outkick.com. Follow me on Twitter too.

