Your Girlfriend Being Arrested For Attacking Your Genitals Might Be A Sign That It's Time To Break Up

A Florida couple’s passion boiled over into a felony that nobody will soon forget.

I'm not here to tell anyone what to do. You could enjoy an argument that gets out of hand and involves an all-out attack on your genitals. I would, however, take a long look in the mirror following such an incident that leads to the arrest of the woman I love.

On the one hand, you can’t take too many chances in life when it comes to your junk. They're called the family jewels for a reason. On the other hand, there is undeniably a lot of passion in an attack on your genitals.

Finding a healthy balance is the trick. I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this Gainesville, Florida couple might be a tad on the unhealthy side of the scale at the moment.

The couple's relationship took a turn last weekend when an early morning argument between 35-year-old Maya Taylor and her boyfriend reportedly over her alcohol use turned physical, with the boyfriend's genitals taking most of the damage.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person screaming for help inside a home at around 2:45 am, reports WCJB.

Scissors Turned to Scratches, Punches, and Bites Below the Belt

When deputies arrived, they found a shaking man who was out of breath with injuries to his neck, arms, back, and genitals. He said that Taylor had become physically aggressive over her alcohol use at another location.

The argument continued when they made it home with Taylor grabbing scissors and threatening to harm herself. The boyfriend was able to take the scissors from her, but she then started to "scratch, punch and bite his genitals."

According to deputies, this was Taylor's second offense. It wasn’t reported if the first offense was also genital-related or not, but the second offense makes it a felony.

She was arrested and taken to the Alachua County Jail on a felony battery charge. This could be the sign the boyfriend was looking for to finally break things off.

That is likely easier said than done because the two have been together for about seven years and have a child together, because why not?