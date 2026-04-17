Meet Lincoln, The Real Bald Eagle Behind The Super Bowl's Best Commercial

The majestic bird from Budweiser's hit Super Bowl ad is real, and he lives at the American Eagle Foundation.

There were plenty of big-budget, celebrity-packed commercials during this year's Super Bowl. But one stood out amongst them all.

A Clydesdale. A baby bald eagle. A slow, steady journey from clumsy little tumbles to soaring, full-grown freedom. By the time that eagle spread its wings and took flight over the horse in the final shot, you were either misty-eyed… or lying.

Budweiser had the best commercial of the night, and it wasn't particularly close.

And just in case you were wondering, that majestic bird you saw at the end wasn't AI, CGI or movie magic.

He's real. His name is Lincoln. And he lives in Tennessee.

America Fell In Love With A Bird

I met Lincoln last weekend at the American Eagle Foundation in Kodak, tucked into the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. And I can confirm — he is every bit the star you think he is.

Actually, maybe more.

There's a presence about him. A confidence. A little bit of attitude. Not in a bad way, of course. More like he knows he's important. Like he's fully aware that he stole all of America's heart.

Which, to be fair, he did.

But Lincoln isn't just a celebrity bird. He's also a reminder of why places like AEF exist in the first place.

He was hatched at the foundation and initially prepared for life in the wild. In fact, when he was first released, he showed incredible promise — flying more than 500 miles in just a couple of weeks. But something wasn't quite right.

Lincoln struggled to hunt. He began seeking out humans for food. And eventually, he simply couldn't survive on his own.

After being rehabilitated and evaluated, U.S. Fish and Wildlife deemed him non-releasable. So, instead of soaring freely in the wild, Lincoln found a permanent home at AEF, where he would go on to become an ambassador, a performer and (eventually) a Super Bowl star.

Lincoln Shows Off At Philadelphia Eagles Games

Of course, long before the Budweiser commercial made the entire country fall in love with him, Lincoln already had a pretty loyal fanbase in Philadelphia.

If you've been to an Eagles game over the past couple of seasons, you've probably seen him — dramatically circling the stadium before kickoff, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

Lincoln took over that role from another legendary eagle named Challenger, who performed stadium free-flights for 25 years before retiring in 2019. Under the care of AEF, Challenger is currently enjoying a pampered life at Dollywood.

So those were some big shoes (er, talons?) for Lincoln to fill.

But teaching a bald eagle to perform in front of 65,000+ screaming fans is no small task.

"It's a little complicated, but we basically teach them that food is a rewarding behavior for them," Avian Care Specialist Ryn Cobb told me. "They understand that when they come to the glove, they get food. And slowly over time, we increase that distance."

Training starts with something called creance flying — essentially a tethered flight — before progressing to full, free flight. Even then, Lincoln isn't being forced to do anything.

"We use a GPS system called telemetry that attaches to his ankle and that keeps him safe so we know where he is," Cobb said. "And he chooses to come home every single time."

That trust between bird and handler is everything.

Super Bowl & Life On The Road

So how do you take a bird that's trained to fly in an NFL stadium… and teach him to glide perfectly over a Clydesdale in front of a camera crew?

"That's a little more complicated," Cobb said. "The saddle was specifically made to have a perch on top of it. And we baited the perch with food. So, a lot of it comes back down to food."

Still, the result was nothing short of incredible. And the team at AEF knew it.

"He did an amazing job, and proud is the only word I really have," Cobb said. "He's an incredible bird."

If you think Lincoln gets treated like a star on camera, wait until you hear about life on the road. Because he's not exactly a low-maintenance travel companion.

Lincoln flies commercial (in a custom kennel that takes up two seats), stays in hotels or Airbnbs with his handlers, and has a full setup that allows him to perch, stretch and relax like he would at home.

He also talks. A lot.

"In my hotel room, he is always chatting," Cobb said. "I have to turn all the lights out, and I can't watch YouTube or TV or anything because he is always chatting if the lights are on or there's any noise.

"He's not a great roommate."

The American Eagle Foundation protects bald eagles and other birds of prey.

By the time I left the American Eagle Foundation, it was hard not to feel a little differently about that Super Bowl commercial.

What looked like a beautifully shot, feel-good ad was actually something more.

A real bird with a real story. One that didn't make it in the wild like it was supposed to but, instead, ended up down a path just as meaningful.

Lincoln is just one of many birds cared for by AEF — animals that, for one reason or another, can't survive on their own but still have an important role to play in education and conservation.

And if you ever find yourself driving through East Tennessee, it's worth a stop. Because meeting Lincoln in person hits a little harder than a 60-second commercial.

Even one that made the entire country cry.