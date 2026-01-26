Budweiser Drops Unbelievably Patriotic Super Bowl Commercial: WATCH

Budweiser busted out some seriously pro-America vibes for its 2026 Super Bowl ad.

Budweiser hit a home run with its Super Bowl LX commercial.

The Seahawks and Patriots will battle it out Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium for a chance to be champions.

However, we all know the Super Bowl is about a lot more than just the events on the field. It's a huge social event where people throw parties, and there's one thing everyone wants to watch:

The commercials.

Budweiser releases awesome Super Bowl ad.

Having an elite Super Bowl commercial can get a company a ton of attention, and at a reported price tag of $8 million for 30 seconds, you can't afford to mess it up.

Well, it's safe to say Budweiser understood the assignment and crushed it. The "American Icons" ad features the iconic horses, a bald eagle's journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well done. I think it's safe to say Anheuser-Busch has come a long way from the Dylan Mulvaney disaster with Bud Light. It's really not that difficult. Give people something to celebrate and not woke slop.

People in the comments were also quick to show Budweiser some love:

That moment that the horse appeared with wings was very very moving.

The one ad I look forward to every year! I personally hate beer, but I will forever love Budweiser!

Legit the best commercial to date.

Makes me feel better about being an American

Bawled my eyes out!!! Well done Budweiser and all involved!!! Just fills you with pride watching!! I've probably watched 20 times!! Had tears every time!! ❤❤

Budweiser + Freedom = America :)

The best commercial ever! I look forward to seeing this every year! Very moving! Great music!

Everyone involved in making this exist better get EVERY award possible. Also, humungous raises. That right there is a freaking work of art.

Of course, this certainly isn't the first time Budweiser hit a home run with its Super Bowl commercial. The popular beer brand has an outstanding record.

The one below is one of my all-time favorites.

Well done, Budweiser. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.