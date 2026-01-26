Budweiser Drops Unbelievably Patriotic Super Bowl Commercial: WATCH

Budweiser busted out some seriously pro-America vibes for its 2026 Super Bowl ad.

PublishedUpdated

Budweiser hit a home run with its Super Bowl LX commercial.

The Seahawks and Patriots will battle it out Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium for a chance to be champions.

However, we all know the Super Bowl is about a lot more than just the events on the field. It's a huge social event where people throw parties, and there's one thing everyone wants to watch:

The commercials.

Budweiser's Super Bowl commercial is outstanding. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Budweiser releases awesome Super Bowl ad.

Having an elite Super Bowl commercial can get a company a ton of attention, and at a reported price tag of $8 million for 30 seconds, you can't afford to mess it up.

Well, it's safe to say Budweiser understood the assignment and crushed it. The "American Icons" ad features the iconic horses, a bald eagle's journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well done. I think it's safe to say Anheuser-Busch has come a long way from the Dylan Mulvaney disaster with Bud Light. It's really not that difficult. Give people something to celebrate and not woke slop.

People in the comments were also quick to show Budweiser some love:

  • That moment that the horse appeared with wings was very very moving.
  • The one ad I look forward to every year! I personally hate beer, but I will forever love Budweiser!
  • Legit the best commercial to date.
  • Makes me feel better about being an American
  • Bawled my eyes out!!!  Well done Budweiser and all involved!!!  Just fills you with pride watching!!  I've probably watched 20 times!!   Had tears every time!!  ❤❤
  • Budweiser + Freedom = America :)
  • The best commercial ever! I look forward to seeing this every year! Very moving! Great music!
  • Everyone involved in making this exist better get EVERY award possible. Also, humungous raises. That right there is a freaking work of art.

Of course, this certainly isn't the first time Budweiser hit a home run with its Super Bowl commercial. The popular beer brand has an outstanding record.

The one below is one of my all-time favorites.

Well done, Budweiser. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.