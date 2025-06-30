Lily Phillips Claims To Have Topped Bonnie Blue's World Record By Sleeping With More Than 1,100 Men In A Day

Lily Phillips claim to have topped Bonnie Blue's world record by sleeping with more than 1,100 men.

Records are meant to be broken. Not since Barry Bonds broke Mark McGwire's juiced-up single-season home run record have we seen something quite like Bonnie Blue and Lily Philips' chase for a record.

The two content creators and former friends have pushed each other to the point where they now both claim to have shattered the longstanding record of sleeping with 919 men in a day, which was set back in 2004.

Blue, the first to make the claim that she had broken the record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, later tossed out accusations that Phillips tried to steal the idea from her.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

On Monday, Phillips claimed to have set a new record over the weekend. As Bonds' 73 homers topped McGwire's single-season record of 70, she topped Blue's 1,057 in 12 hours with 1,113 over the same amount of time.

"For those of you that have followed me for quite some time now will understand that I've been wanting to do a certain world record. Now, I'm very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that," she said. "I did 1,113 men in 12 hours…"

Lilly Phillips claims to have topped Bonnie Blue's record by sleeping with more than 1,100 men in a day

Phillips hopes to have the content edited and available some time this week. Her parents have to be just as excited as she is about being a world record holder.

If you are wondering about how she's feeling after her marathon sex session, she's feeling pretty good, all things considered. She did take down her rival's record after all.

"Today I'm feeling surprisingly good," she admitted. "I mean, I do feel achy, but technically, I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight. So that kind of makes sense."

I have to admit this caught me off-guard a little bit. Blame it on summer if you want, but I didn’t see Lily Phillips stepping up to the plate and going for the world record.

The balls were left in her court by Bonnie Blue after she accused Phillips of trying to steal her idea. Credit to Ms. Phillips for not taking her eyes off them and jumping on them when she saw the opportunity to do so.