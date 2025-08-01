The Lib Media Lunatics Attack Cats & Dogs - Again

The Libs claim cats are eating too many mice and owls are paying the price.

Cats, dogs & Sydney Sweeney.

What a week it has been for the Lib lunatics who kicked off the final week of July attacking beautiful blonde Sydney Sweeney because she's hot and has big boobs. The purple hairs hate that sort of thing.

Then, as if that's not a fire-hot Lib week of rage, the New York Times climate department (yes, they have one), attacked cats and dogs with a story titled, "We Love Our Dogs and Cats. But Are They Bad for the Environment?"

Never in the history of Lib media has one of these outlets created a headline like that and then not ripped cats and dogs.

Spoiler: The Times attacked cats and dogs.

In April, ultra-Lib outlet Mother Jones called dogs "environmental villains" in one of the most disturbing attacks in Lib history.

Yes, this is one of the dumbest business decisions in the history of media. Dogs literally get voted into office because people love dogs more than they love their neighbors. Suburban women refuse to get married because they're perfectly happy snuggling with their Doodles on a Saturday night.

That didn't stop the Times from attacking man's best friends AND CATS.

"Yet for all the good, pets come with environmental costs. Cats and dogs eat a lot of meat, for example. They also kill wildlife," Times writer Rachel Nuwer correctly noted.

She went out and found a Dutch "professor of nature conservation law" to tell readers that cats killing mice is a bad thing because owls will miss a meal. Yet, Rachel doesn't provide us with any statistics on owls going hungry.

Is there a problem with malnourished owls?

Unlike Rachel, I asked Google News to find me stories on "owls [who] don't have enough food to eat."

*Crickets*

Nothing.

"The point here is not that you can’t have a companion animal or two. Being careful about pet food and pet waste, and keeping animals under your control can help a lot," Rachel continues.

Oh, OK, Rachel. Thanks for giving us this approval on owning pets.

It's the crazy Libs who have changed the landscape of cities for their dogs

In an essay published last week, real estate writer Brad Hargreaves tackles the subject of dogs in cities like where Brooklyn resident Rachel, the NYT author, calls home.

"[W]e are increasingly redesigning cities around the needs of dogs and their owners. Off-leash dog parks are the fastest growing type of urban public park in the US, and there are now almost a thousand dog parks across our country’s hundred largest cities," Hargreaves writes.

Are cats and dogs bad for the environment or are the virtue-signaling Libs who create more and more dog parks to satisfy their needs the real villains here?

Rachel should ask around her Brooklyn apartment building.