Lib Media Lunatics Dub Dogs As 'Environmental Villains' Which Is A New Level Of Dumb For These Morons

The losers at Mother Jones, who have never come out against humans taking disgusting dumps in the streets of San Francisco (that I know of), are now calling dogs "environmental villains" in a nasty attack on man's best friend.

"Dogs have "extensive and multifarious" environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found," the lunatics write in a post from Jones' "Climate" desk.

This is one of the dumbest editorial decisions in the history of media.

Yes, there are troubled dogs like pitbulls who rip off faces here and there and kill people. That is true, but if I dig deep into the Jones' editorial archive, I'll most likely find a story about how the Jones' editorial staff has made an exclusion for pitbulls because the purple-haired maniacs have a soft spot for pitbulls.

Let's face it, Mother Jones is aiming this piece of editorial trash at mainstream America.

"In the US, studies have found that deer, foxes and bobcats were less active in or avoid wilderness areas where dogs were allowed, while other research shows that insecticides from flea and tick medications kill aquatic invertebrates when they wash off into waterways. Dog feces can also leave scent traces and affect soil chemistry and plant growth," Jones continues.

Two years ago, the wokes were going after cows for farting and burping. After that didn't work, it appears they've moved on to dogs taking dumps as the biggest problem facing the environment.

Meanwhile, in its own comment section, even the Libs who have Mother Jones accounts are ripping these losers.

"Javalinas are running wild and attacking people in Arizona, wild boars are tearing up farm land in several states, the Spotted Lantern Fly is destroying trees and crops, invasive species are disrupting ecosystems, I could go on and on. My two dogs have done none of that," one Mother Jones subscriber writes.

It's been quite a year for the woks and their environmental crusades. You might remember back in January, it was determined by the AP that wildfires are racist. Days later, the AP determined that cold blasts are due to global warming. And then there was CNN issuing a list of questions to the Pentagon on the military's readiness "as it relates to climate programs."

These idiots will never stop even if it means going after dogs.

Their stated mission is to make your life as miserable as their own. We cannot allow these losers to bring us down with them.

Hug your dog tonight.