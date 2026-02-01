Let's Check In And See How Florida Is Handling The Cold

It's actually colder in Central Florida than it is in Alaska right now.

A winter storm that has been sweeping through the nation this past week finally made its way to Florida late Saturday night.

With it came extremely low temperatures, biting wind chills, and even snow in areas that usually rarely see temperatures dip below 40.

As you would expect, 98% of Floridians handled it as predictably as possible, so let's check in on the Sunshine State and see how they are doing.

Well look at that!

If you thought you were going to beat the heat and take a trip to Orlando in January to get some theme parking in under more favorable conditions, think again.

It was so cold this morning at Universal Studios that the water underneath their famous globe structure at the entrance of the park was frozen over.

The same could be said for the Ratatouille fountain at Disney's EPCOT.

Usually, the only icicles you see at a Florida theme park are decorative, but these were made by nature and signified something happening that you don't see too often south of the 30th parallel.

It's actually colder in Central Florida than it is in Alaska right now, if you can believe that.

It snowed last week in Pensacola, which is bizarre but not completely unheard of, but a sight to see nonetheless.

What is crazy and nearly unprecedented, however, is seeing snow flurries in southwest Florida, which is what many Floridians in places like Lee County woke up to on Sunday morning.

For those who aren't aware, Lehigh Acres is a suburb of Ft. Myers on the Gulf Coast of Florida, and I can't even tell you the last time they've seen snow down there.

I can tell you the last time the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metro area saw snow, though (1977), and although they aren't getting any today, they are seeing temperatures that some areas of South Florida haven't seen since William Howard Taft was in office.

As for me, I reside in the usually cozy confines of Ft. Lauderdale, but today was brutally cold, so I'm freezing my balls off currently.

I mean, for crying out loud, we have icicles on our palm trees down here!

That doesn't look natural!

It didn't help that my wife thought today would be a good day to start training for a half-marathon in October, dragging my cold-blooded ass to the beach for a run.

Tomorrow should be just as cold according to all the radars and forecasts, so, if you're the God-fearing type, please pray for me.

My fingers are only just now starting to defrost as I type this.