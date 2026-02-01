Park In A Spot Cleared Of Snow In Philly If You Want, But Just Know That's An Offense Worthy Of A Brawl

If you go through the trouble of clearing snow from a parking spot in Philadelphia, that doesn’t guarantee you get to park there. Officials in the city don’t want you saving your spot either, as "savesies" are illegal.

They'd much rather respond to brawls that break out over other people snagging your cleared spot. That's not their official stance, but it might as well be. They want neighbors in Philly to help each other out.

Let's see how that worked out in the Kensington section of the city on Thursday when a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old man "helped each other out."

The two can be seen on surveillance rolling around in the snow throwing punches at each other after one of the men tackled the other.

The 45-year-old had a knife and the 21-year-old was armed with a handgun, reports Action News. The two men aren’t complete savages, they put their weapons down before doing battle over the snow-cleared parking spot.

The fact that they put their weapons down before exchanging punches like adults didn’t keep a handgun from being used during the brawl. In the video, the older of the two men appears to take the younger man down.

This Is Why Snow-Cleared Parking Spots Are Never Worth It, Or Are They?

While on top, he appeared to be getting ready to unleash some ground and pound while taking punches from the younger man on the bottom. Then a woman, who police say is 36, used the gun to pistol whip the 45-year-old.

After using the gun to hit the man in the head, she fired a shot into the ground. The man on the receiving end of the pistol whipping was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head.

Arrests were made, weapons were recovered, and the man who was pistol whipped was hospitalized following the brawl. I don’t about you, but that sounds to me like the definition of worth it.

"It's not your parking spot, you don't own it. But also think about it - if someone is parking in your spot, there's a good chance they had to shovel out a spot of their own," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

"We're all under a lot of stress right now. The snow certainly isn't helping. But just remember, this might be an opportunity to meet some of your neighbors and help each other out. And this is just not worth fighting over," he added.

This brawl was one of several recent incidents over snow-cleared parking spots that took place in Philly, proving the meeting the neighbors and helping each other out approach is working flawlessly.