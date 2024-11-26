Least Attractive Relationship Qualities Go Viral, Answers Are Scary Accurate

What's an immediate sign of an impending problem in a relationship?

I've been on a bit of a relationship kick here at OutKick lately. You can check out some of the recent hits below:

Now, we have a new doozy of a Reddit thread, and it's 100% worth checking out.

Unattractive relationship qualities go viral.

A new thread popped up explaining the most unattractive qualities or things a person can do, and it's full of captivating answers.

Dive into some of the best below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Have zero interest in other people, but expect everyone to be fascinated by the minutia of their lives.

Not accept responsibility for their own actions.

Litter

Be rude, or act entitled.

For me, it's when someone constantly interrupts in conversations. It feels disrespectful and dismissive.

The least attractive thing someone can do is treat others with disrespect or disregard their feelings. No matter how charming someone may seem, when they show a lack of empathy, it completely diminishes their appeal.

A constantly negative attitude.

Mock someone who's disabled

To get past the stupid answers and the people who already said smoking; the most unattractive thing someone can do is be extremely uneducated, ignorant, and proud of it. It's not just the older generations it's the younger ones too.

A one upper. Or someone who always has to make things about themselves. I have this thing where I can instantly identify them and subsequently not be able to respect them or their opinion right away.

Lack of personal hygiene is such a deal-breaker to me.

Chew with their mouth open like they’re auditioning for a cow documentary.

Being rude to servers in public

Use their phone on speaker in public

Have a lack of empathy and understanding

When people act like someone they’re not just to fit in or impress others, it feels super inauthentic. I just want realness, you know? It’s like, just be yourself. Trying too hard to be liked actually pushes people away.

Being rude to someone who doesn’t deserve it

Lots of good answers in the thread. That's a small sample that sums it up nicely. Plenty of solid advice in that thread.

I'll name two that are right near the top of my list:

Insane communication standards.

No financial responsibility.

I once dated a woman who told me I should just know what she wants and anticipate her needs. I thought she was joking. She wasn't. I'm sure you can all guess how that relationship ended. It didn't last long.

As for money, if you're an adult and lack financial responsibility, then it should always be a hard no. I'm not saying a woman needs to be Warren Buffett. Just have a solid idea of saving, investing and allocating money appropriately.

I have some horror stories on this issue that you wouldn't believe, but there's no need to take that walk down memory lane today. Just save, invest and don't buy stupid stuff. It's really not that hard to figure out.

Trust me when I say watching the S&P 500 increase will give you more of a rush than any quick purchase that won't matter a week later.

What's something that's an immediate red flag and hard pass from you? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.