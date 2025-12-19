Leah Remini Fires Up A Heater At 55, Al Michaels Blew It AGAIN Last Night & Horny Elon Musk Is On Fire

Also, Obama is just making up movies at this point.

Well, here we are, boys and girls. The final Friday before Christmas. Before a holiday week. Does anyone even bother showing up to this class for the rest of the year? TBD, I reckon.

For me, this will be my final class until … Wednesday! Christmas Eve! That's right. I'm off all next week, but foolishly decided to help out and teach a cameo class on Wednesday. Amber and Matt will have you all covered the rest of the week, minus Christmas.

No, we're not Screencaps. We know our place. We take Christmas Day off around here because A) it's in the Bible (it's not), and B) who in their right mind is reading Nightcaps at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day? Anyone? Crickets? Bueller?

Thought so. Let's roll!

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where the Queen of Queens, Leah Remini, stops on by to show the radar gun her fastball still very much plays in 2025.

I've always wanted to have Leah in class, and she finally gave us an opening this week. Welcome!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, an all-time hot mic moment in Philly, Marshawn Lynch had the Prime producers SWEATING last night, and how horny has Elon Musk been this week? My goodness. What a run.

Grab you a hard candy for National Hard Candy Day – spit it out because you have an ounce of class – and THEN settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Al Michaels has forced my hand again, sadly

Hard candy is awful. Just awful. Nobody likes hard candy. Nobody in the history of time has voluntarily asked for a piece of hard candy.

Sure, we all ate Werther's originals from grandma's purse during Sunday morning service growing up, but we didn't like it. We just did it to pass the time until the 45-minute lesson finally ended.

But nobody likes them. I guess jolly ranchers would be the closest I'd come to eating hard candy. They aren't awful, but also, they're just not worth the pain of picking sour green apple bits out of your molars for the next two days.

And that's your Ted Talk for the day. You are welcome! OK, let's get this Friday class going.

Speaking of things that suck … Al Michaels wasn't great last night. Again.

What a week of #content!

Look, you all know the drill at this point. Right about here is where I put in the weekly disclaimer that "I hate to talk bad about Al Michaels, but …"

I hate to talk bad about Al Michaels, but … that was horrible. Come on. What are we doing here? It's like he's four seconds behind the action at all times. He just can't process it in real time anymore, which is fair given he's 120.

And don't get me wrong, I'm not asking for the polar opposite, either. Gus Johnson annoys the piss out of me, and I'm not supposed to say that given he's a Fox teammate. But boy, does he ever. It's too much with him, and it's not enough with Al.

Meet me in the middle, please. Someone. Anyone. (His name is Kevin Harlan, but I'm certainly not going to say that on this Fox-owned website).

OK, let's get to the best #content from a pretty loaded week. I can't get enough of this JMU football account. Go Dukes!

Leah, hot mic & Maggie Sajak!

Huge week of #content. I had to leave some stuff on the cutting room floor. That's a good problem to have. Couple thoughts …

1. Obama posts his stupid end-of-year list(s) every year even though nobody gives a shit, and I'm convinced, every year, that it's 99 percent fiction. I have heard of ONE of those movies. Sinners. That's it. I don't think the others exist.

2. Martha Stewart knew EXACTLY what she was doing with the vagina napkin. Don't you be fooled.

3. Marshawn Lynch hasn't missed a beat.

4. That Fernando Mendoza LinkedIn post is 100000 percent real. I verified it. This guy is something else.

5. Horny Elon is ready for the holidays!

6. Carl Winslow from Family Matters is who Rueben Bain looks like, for those wondering.

Speaking of old sitcoms … let's rapid-fire this Friday into a big Friday night, and have Leah Remini lead us off!

Leah Remini … there's a name I haven't heard in quite some time, as Ben Kenobi once said. That's my childhood. Right there.

Coming home to Doug, Carrie and Arthur on King of Queens on TBS every day after a miserable eight hours of being called fat in middle school? Nothing hit better. Nothing quite like it.

Some folks know Leah from King of Queens. The real OGs know her from Saved by the Bell as Stacey Carosi – the hot chick from summer camp who tried to steal Zack Morris away from Tiffani Amber.

Either way, she's apparently BACK in the TV game on some Apple show. Imagine my surprise when I saw Leah Remini, now 55, making the internet rounds this week.

The fastball still plays. Never a doubt. Welcome back.

Next? How unbelievably soft are the Philadelphia Flyers, you ask? THIS soft:

My God. What are we doing here? The Flyers really suspended a radio play-by-play guy for making a dad joke about blow-jobs during a commercial break? It's literally the oldest dude joke in the book, and they SUSPENDED him for two games over it?

The Pussification of America, boys and girls. This is it, right here. The LIBS are out of control.

#FreeTimSaunders!

Next? Let's end the day with the most electric call from a couple of refs I have ever seen:

Nothing to see there! At all. Move it right along!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. I'll be back for one more class next week, and that'll be it until New Year's Eve.

This year has flown by. The 'Ber months are almost over. Winter is coming. Enjoy the hell out of the next two weeks, everyone.

Merry Christmas Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve! Take us home, Maggie.

