If Al Michaels Is Going To Keep Calling Games Like He's Half Asleep, It's Time To Retire

It's time for Al to look in the mirror after this call.

I don't love asking it, but someone around here has to start asking the tough questions. I guess it's going to be me today. Fine.

Has Al Michaels just given up? Seriously. I'm not trying to be a jerk. I'm genuinely asking. Because, frankly, that's the only explanation for his call of Thursday night's walk-off winner between Atlanta and Tampa Bay. That's how bad it was.

He's either given up, quit trying, or, perhaps, didn't realize the kick was actually a game-winning kick. I'm not sure if that's any better, so I think Al's in trouble on this one.

For those who missed it, the Falcons stunned the Bucs in the final five minutes Thursday night. They trailed 28-14, and somehow not only came back to tie it, but to win the game with a field goal as time expired.

It was a crushing loss for Tampa, which is in absolute free-fall mode right now. A great win for Carolina, which woke up Friday morning in the driver's seat in the NFC South.

Most importantly, though, it sounded like a Week 2 preseason game in August.

Al Michaels has to make a decision here

I mean, let's just be honest here. If this is the sort of dogshit effort Al's going to give us, it's time to call it a career. I'm serious. I love Al Michaels. Love him. Love him to DEATH.

He's a legend and a Hall of Famer and a big part of all of our childhoods. Whether you're 50 or 15, Al's always been there.

But that was pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. I'm tired of writing these stories every Friday morning, every fall. But I do, and I have to, because I write about things people are talking about.

And every Friday morning, without fail, Al Michaels is trending on Twitter because of another awful Thursday night performance. He turned 81 a month ago. Nobody would blame him for walking away. Nobody would think twice about it. Lord knows I would've done it years ago, especially with what I assume Al's bank account looks like.

It's time. Clearly, it's time. And if Al wants to keep doing it, as he's hinted at, then I'm going to need a better effort. It has to be better.

It's December. The playoffs are right around the corner. The Falcons are about to RIP the hearts out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Huge comeback.

And THAT's what Al brings to the table? Nope. I don't accept that. We can't accept that. We're moving towards "legacy-tarnishing" territory right now, and I don't want that to happen to Al Michaels.

It's time to be better, or call it a career.