Lauren Boebert Asked About Kid Rock Relationship Rumor, Says Mom Won't Stop Asking Her For Concert Tickets

If there's anything to the Lauren Boebert dating Kid Rock rumors, the Colorado Congresswoman isn’t spilling any of the details.

She was spotted hanging out with the rock star at one of the many inaugural events in Washington DC surrounding the beginning of Donald Trump's second term.

There were reports that followed, according to Page Six, that the two were also seen getting into a cab together around 2:30 in the morning as the partying was winding down.

That's all you need for a TMZ camera to track you down and try to get some answers from you, which is what they did recently with Boebert. They caught up with her and asked about her relationship with Kid Rock.

She didn’t confirm nor deny any of the rumors. She would only say that she had a great time with him at the Turning Point Gala and that she "had a lot of good friends" there.

Lauren Boebert's mom wants to get her hands on some Kid Rock tickets

The rumors have her mom hounding her for tickets. Boebert told TMZ during their walk and talk, "Here's the deal… with all your stories, mom won't stop asking for concert tickets… that's the problem I'm facing now."

When asked straight up if both of them were single, with her divorce and reports that Kid Rock split from his longtime fiancée Audrey Berry last year, she responded with a laugh and wished the cameraman a good night.

Like them or not, you can’t deny that the two of them would be pure entertainment. They both seem to know how to have a good time and how to find themselves in the news.

I'll take a summer of bar hopping and anything and everything that would come from a Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock relationship. You can't tell me that it wouldn’t be fun.

Look, the baseball season is great and all, but some more action off the field isn't going to hurt anything.