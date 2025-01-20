Lauren Boebert Was Spotted At A Trump Inaugural Event Hanging Out With Kid Rock

There's a headline you would never have seen had Donald Trump not won the election. One of many that have and are yet to be written in the days, weeks and years to come.

For instance, who could have predicted Lauren Sanchez grabbing some of the Inauguration Day spotlight with her corset bra that sent the internet into a frenzy? It's a moment we won't soon forget.

We're going to get the expected headlines from the things Trump says and does over the next four years, but we're also going to get plenty of Kid Rock hanging out with Lauren Boebert-type of headlines as well.

The party is back on and a full spectrum of "expect the unexpected" is on the way. Back to Kid Rock and the Colorado Congresswoman. The two were spotted hanging out at one of the inaugural events in DC over the weekend.

According to TMZ, sources say that Lauren and her mom are big Kid Rock fans - shocker - and that the fun-loving Trump supporter is shown to be "totally transfixed by the rock star" in the video they got their hands on. See the video here.

Trump's inaugural events have brought an interesting group of people together

This wasn’t a gotcha video where the two of them snuck off into the corner of the room or anything. Kid Rock and Boebert were also hanging out with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Talk about a cast of characters, and they were just the tip of the iceberg compared to who was performing and scheduled to perform at all the Trump inauguration events.

Names like Jason Aldean, The Village People, Carrie Underwood, and Nelly just to name a few. That's not even mentioning folks in attendance like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. What a start to 2025 and what a way to kick off a second term.

As someone who enjoys a little chaos every now and again and people who aren’t afraid to mix things up - like Lauren Sanchez going bra-out for the Inauguration - why not set something up where Rock, Boebert and Hinchcliffe are in a room together exchanging ideas.

Call it the Party Committee and let them go about Making America Great Again from a different angle. This is how we permanently remove the objects stuck up so many unhappy people's backsides.