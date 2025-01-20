Lauren Sanchez's Corset Bra Grabs Attention At Trump Inauguration

Published|Updated

Lady Bird Johnson is rolling over in her grave after what she witnessed at today's inauguration festivities from Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez and her corset bra. 

Let's just say that Lauren stood out as she stood there with the Billionaire Boy's Club while everyone awaited Donald Trump's big moment. 

Yes, that's a lace bra that screams I'm going to tie up RFK Jr. in a walk-in closet and make Jeff watch the proceedings. That's the kind of bra that Jeff's going to chop off with his trusty Amazon Basics scissors on the helicopter ride back to his place, or places. 

 Am I offended in the least that Lauren slutted it up a little bit today? Oh, hell no! I'm in the content business and corset bras are going to create buzz. That's why I'm actually Team Lauren and Team Bad Boy Bezos. 

Jeff was incredibly dull before Lauren got her hands on the billionaire. Then, all of a sudden, he's shredded, tanned like fine Italian leather & looking like a guy who is snorting Frank Thomas testosterone supplements. 

That's the Lauren effect. 

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable," some woman who tracks the British royal family noted.  

So Lauren parties. Oh well. 

Did this British Royal tracker see what John Fetterman wore to the inauguration? The guy looks like he just got off a YMCA treadmill. 

Lauren Sanchez reminds the Billionaire Boys Club that she parties. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Lauren Sanchez should be kicked out of the Capitol for wearing nothing but a bra," wrote another observer. 

Are we really going to go back to being a boring country? I thought we all agreed to stop the canceling thing. She's wearing a blazer AND a bra. 

Lauren Sanchez reminds Zuck that her boy toy is estimated to be worth like $240 BILLION. Mark's worth like $212 BILLION. LOLOLOLOL. (Photo by Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KENNY HOLSTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You make the call: Is Lauren Sanchez's corset bra inappropriate for an inauguration? Were you triggered?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Written by
Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America. Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league. Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.