Lauren Sanchez's Corset Bra Grabs Attention At Trump Inauguration

Lady Bird Johnson is rolling over in her grave after what she witnessed at today's inauguration festivities from Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez and her corset bra.

Let's just say that Lauren stood out as she stood there with the Billionaire Boy's Club while everyone awaited Donald Trump's big moment.

Yes, that's a lace bra that screams I'm going to tie up RFK Jr. in a walk-in closet and make Jeff watch the proceedings. That's the kind of bra that Jeff's going to chop off with his trusty Amazon Basics scissors on the helicopter ride back to his place, or places.

Am I offended in the least that Lauren slutted it up a little bit today? Oh, hell no! I'm in the content business and corset bras are going to create buzz. That's why I'm actually Team Lauren and Team Bad Boy Bezos.

Jeff was incredibly dull before Lauren got her hands on the billionaire. Then, all of a sudden, he's shredded, tanned like fine Italian leather & looking like a guy who is snorting Frank Thomas testosterone supplements.

That's the Lauren effect.

"Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable," some woman who tracks the British royal family noted.

So Lauren parties. Oh well.

Did this British Royal tracker see what John Fetterman wore to the inauguration? The guy looks like he just got off a YMCA treadmill.

"Lauren Sanchez should be kicked out of the Capitol for wearing nothing but a bra," wrote another observer.

Are we really going to go back to being a boring country? I thought we all agreed to stop the canceling thing. She's wearing a blazer AND a bra.

You make the call: Is Lauren Sanchez's corset bra inappropriate for an inauguration? Were you triggered?

