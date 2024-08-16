Lauren Boebert Joins The 'Politicians In Bikinis' Movement, And This One Breaks The Internet

Lauren Boebert has officially joined the ‘Make Politicians Hot Again' movement, and buddy, she may jump straight to the top of the power rankings.

The Colorado Congresswoman sent social media into a tailspin late Thursday afternoon with her own bikini picture, just two days after Florida's Anna Paulina Luna made the rounds in a MAGA swimsuit.

That picture, of course, rocked the internet in itself, but that one was peanuts compared to Lauren Boebert. For starters, Lauren is already a household name. She's a 37-year-old grandma, which immediately gets your attention, and she's been an absolute pistol in the Republican Party for about three years now.

But this latest act? It belongs in the Hall of Fame. Send it straight to Cooperstown!

Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna are Making American Great Again!

Whoa, Nellie!!!!! What a tattoo! Didn't see that coming, did you? We all knew Lauren was a wild card, but that tattoo is a talker.

What are those? Flames? Just up and down the side of her body, from her boobs to her … well, you can see.

Insane reveal here from Lauren Boebert. And she didn't even let the cat out of the bag! Nope. How about Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Matty Gaetz, posting this little number to Twitter on a whim? Power Move stuff.

God, what a week for the Republican Party, huh? Hell, what a week for me! I didn't think I'd be the one to inherit the Congresswomen in Bikinis beat here at OutKick, but it's a job I do not take lightly.

Let's all be unburdened by what has been. Am I right?

First Anna Paulina Luna rocks the internet in a MAGA swimsuit. Then South Carolina's Nancy Mace chimes in with her own version. And now, Lauren Boebert joins the party and makes it a threesome for the ages.

What a time to be alive. Let's go have a big Friday.