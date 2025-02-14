Lara Trump's MAGA Workout Has Libs Seething, The White House V-Day Card Is A Talker & Kay Adams Does It Again!

A Valentine's Day class? What a treat! Can't think of a finer group of folks to spend this big day with than you guys and gals.

Only the real guys and gals, though. No They/Thems on V-Day!

What a week. I'm still sick, which, frankly, is concerning. I don't get sick. When I do, it usually lasts about 12 hours. I'm going on seven days now. I'm supposed to do a Fox Weather hit this afternoon. Can't get through a full sentence without sounding like I just ripped a dart. We'll see how it goes.

Patriots press on, though, and that's what we're doing today. Let's roll.

Welcome to Friday Nightcaps – the one where we trigger the Libs and work in a lift with Lara Trump, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, George Lopez looking HEALTHY, Kay Adams ending her heater of a week with one last bit of thirst before a well-deserved vacation, and a really powerful Valentine's Day message from the White House.

Powerful, emotional stuff. Brought a tear to my eye!

OK, grab you some fruity Cosmo drink in a stupid glass, give it a stir, pour it out, order a domestic draft like a real patriot, and THEN settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Happy V-Day, from George!

I know I usually like to award everyone for attending a Friday class with a hot girl right off the bat, but George Lopez is gonna have to do today. Sorry, this can't wait.

I mean … I've never been so stunned as I was last night when this little video came scrambling across my Twitter screen:

My God. What a transformation! Y'all remember George Lopez? Ever watch his show back in the day? You know, the one that used to wake you up at 3 a.m. because you left your TV on Nick at Nite, and the theme song would just blow your speakers off?

This one:

Gives me the cold sweats just hearing it again. Great show, though. Underrated. Of course, that's back when George Lopez was sane. He's a Trump hater now. Shocker. Typical Hollywood career arc.

His wife on that show, though? What a banger. The mom? Absolute pistol. Anyway, it appears George is now homeless. Sad. That's what Trump Derangement Syndrome does, though.

Another one bites the dust. Looks like his TV wife is a real looney-toon today, too. This is why they say you should never meet your childhood heroes. Nothing good ever comes from it.

NOW, let's wish everyone a real Happy Valentine's Day … with Laura Trump!

Good God. What a bullet we dodged. Best Valentine's Day in years! True love is BACK in America, baby.

OK, enough stalling. Let's get to the best #content from a week that was just chalk-full of it. While George looks like a coked-up Albert Einstein at 63, Lara Trump looks like a damn spring chicken at 42.

Can't imagine why!

A very White House Valentine's Day, reader mail & happy college baseball season!

What a week. Love the energy out there right now. Couple thoughts …

1. Kay Adams? A content heater our kids will read about one day.

2. Gov. Trudeau. Guy never misses.

3. Barkley is right. San Francisco is disgusting, and the people are dummies.

4. Clay and CNN got along? Hope they don't start reading OutKick now, because they ain't gonna like what they see.

5. Lara Trump? Lara Damn Trump! Happy Valentine's Day, indeed. Let's get our asses in shape and rapid-fire this bad boy into a big Daytona 500 weekend.

First up? The White House is feeling the love today!

Hilarious. My God. The Libs must just be furious over that. Maddow must be weeping in her dressing room. AOC is feverishly googling "how to impeach a sitting president." The witches over on The View have probably gone ahead and taken a mental health day because of it. Schumer's angrily trying to figure out how to work the Weber.

What a timeline we're in. What a card. The best.

Next? Mail time! Been a while. Let's empty the inbox before we start the second half of February.

We had a flurry of suggestions for Elon Musk's next Lib-triggering Twitter handle. First up? Mike L.!

Let's not forget Hugh G. Rection. Jack Mehoff. Something with a Phil in it, I digress.

Excellent start, and excellent suggestions. Would love to see the wokes at CNN have to report on "Jack Mehoff."

Jake W adds another good one with "Philip Herclam," while Neil W. chimes in with the always funny Duncan McCockiner.

Good work to all! I'll send these up the chain and see what DOGE thinks!

Speaking of suggestions … Kenz W. wants to see Justin Bieber or Miley Cyrus perform next year's halftime show, while Scott from NY suggested combining two genres, which, frankly, isn't a bad idea given that everyone is doing that nowadays.

So here's my list:

Rock & Country - Nickleback & Hardy (listen to his newly released "Live at Redrocks" album)

Country & Country - Jelly Roll & Jason Aldean

Rock & Rock - Metallica & Guns & Roses (mega concert that never was)

Thanks, Kenz and Scott!

My vote right off the top would be Miley Cyrus, but ONLY if she brings her totally sane father up on stage with her. Billy Ray is coming off a GREAT show last month, for those who don't remember:

Now, imagine THAT at the Super Bowl. Can't think of a bigger slam dunk. Add in a little Miley, and we've got ourselves a show.

Yep. Rock solid. Let's get these wheels in motion!

OK, that's it for today. You're all dismissed early for Valentine's Day! Go have a big night.

And for you single folks sticking around because you've got nothing to do, here's legendary Texas coach Augie Garrido lighting asses on FIRE to celebrate the start of college baseball season.

See you Monday.

