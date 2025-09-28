Landry Kiffin Ultimately Sided With Ole Miss, Celebrated Win Over LSU & Her Boyfriend

The Rebels got the win, and Lane Kiffin got the last laugh with his daughter’s LSU boyfriend.

Lane Kiffin entered Saturday's Ole Miss game against LSU with something to prove. His No. 13 Rebels were hosting the No. 4 team in the country, a team that includes his daughter Landry's boyfriend, linebacker Whit Weeks.

This was a big game with a lot riding on it. On top of taking down a Top 5 team with a win and improving to 5-0 on the season, he had to let it be known that he hadn’t lost his daughter entirely to an SEC rival.

Sure, Landry's dating an LSU player, but she wasn't going to be rooting against her dad and Ole Miss, according to Lane, who responded to his daughter's announcement with "take the over."

He confidently posted a picture of his daughter prior to the game with the caption, "Will be rooting for Rebs!!!" with a blood emoji and the Ole Miss football team tagged.

The Kiffins aren’t letting a hot shot linebacker get between them. They've been around the game of football for far too long to let that happen.

Landry wore an LSU T-shirt prior to the game, but there was no LSU in her gameday fit other than a small number 40, which is Weeks' number.

She pulled the classic "I hope he has a good game, but my team wins" move. There was "#gorebs" included, so that there was no confusion.

This wasn’t just for show and views on social media either. Landry was seen celebrating Ole Miss' 24-19 win over LSU on the sideline and briefly with Lane.

Lane couldn’t hang around too long, he had plenty of trolling to do once the Rebels had the win in the books. That involved a message for her daughter's boyfriend too.

He said during a postgame interview on the field, "I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over."

As for the LSU linebacker, he was in on 10 tackles and got in a little projectile vomiting on the field during the loss. Better luck next time.