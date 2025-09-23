Lane Kiffin Reacts To His Daughter Dating Stud LSU Linebacker Whit Weeks Ahead Of Huge Game

Is Lane Kiffin about to run it up on LSU's ass after it was revealed his daughter, Landry, is dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks?

If we take Lane at his word, it's ON Saturday in Oxford, MS when the Tigers roll into town for a massive game with serious playoff implications against Ole Miss.

The OVER/UNDER is 54.5 at most books.

Lane announced last night he's coming for Weeks' ass with as much firepower as he can throw at the guy who's getting awfully comfortable with his daughter.

LANE KIFFIN'S DAUGHTER GETS COMFORTABLE WITH LSU LINEBACKER WHIT WEEKS AHEAD OF HUGE GAME

What's going on here? Let's break it down for you:

Lane Kiffin's hot daughter fired up Instagram on Monday where she uploaded a carousel titled "happy :)" and included the photo of her on Weeks' lap. Whit responds, "Nice dude," in the comments and then reposts the photo on his Instagram Story. Internet observers find the photo, they post it on Twitter, all hell breaks loose on social media and then Lane comes along to add fuel to the fire. LSU message board Tiger Droppings begins gossiping about Weeks' poonhound abilities.

America believes Lane might be doing insider trading, but they're all for it and hammering the OVER

What an atmosphere it's going to be at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium

It's going to be 81 degrees. The Grove is going to be about as picture perfect as it gets for the first Fall Saturday of 2025. We're talking a chamber of commerce-type atmosphere and one of the greatest storylines in SEC history in play.

This is why we watch.