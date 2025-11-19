'Landman' Coming To Abrupt End After Taylor Sheridan's Shocking Move? Answer Is Clear

Is "Landman" coming to an unexpected and swift end after Taylor Sheridan reached a deal to leave Paramount?

The second season of the hit Sheridan series about the oil business in Texas returned this past Sunday. The season two premiere, as expected, generated all kids of different reactions.

However, it's all happening with a much bigger topic hovering over it:

Sheridan's new deal with NBCUniversal.

How many more seasons of "Landman" are left?

Sheridan's deal with NBCUniversal reportedly is worth more than $1 billion. The film part of the deal starts in 2026 and the TV portion starts in 2028.

It's left many of his fans wondering what the future holds for all the outstanding series he's created. It sounds like they can breathe easy because nothing is coming to an end before expected.

"Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the show going on for several more seasons, and left the door wide open for a lengthy future.

"Well, there are a lot of forces well beyond my control and pay grade that determine all that. But, I think it’s as long as Taylor [Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner] wants. It’s well, well, beyond my pay grade, but as long as everyone’s still having fun and the story is continuing in a worthwhile way, then, sure, I’d love for it to go as long as the story permits. There’s a lot of runway left," Wallace told the outlet.

Wallace was also asked point-blank about Sheridan's new NBCUniversal deal impacting the hit series. He's not sweating it.

"I don’t think it’s affecting anything in the immediate. Right now, we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing. The thing is, I trust Taylor, and he cares deeply about his stories and the characters he’s written. We all put ourselves in his hands in this process. He’s the showrunner, he’s a writer. He’s the reason why we’re all here. So I’m just going to trust the process in all this, you know," the "Landman" co-creator added.

"Landman" fans can relax. The show appears ready to continue on in a post-Sheridan era. To be clear, Sheridan isn't bringing anything he created at Paramount+ with him to NBCUniversal, but it definitely sounds like the shows will continue.

Now, will they be nearly as good without Sheridan leading the way? Only time will tell, but I have faith the people pulling the triggers can get the job done.

After all, Sheridan has built a well-oiled machine that appears unstoppable. It started with "Yellowstone," and he hasn't looked back since.

Are you watching season two of "Landman"? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.