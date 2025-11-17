'Landman' Return Sparks Massive Debate Online, Fired Up Reactions Pour In

"Landman" season two is officially underway.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Season two plot: In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Kayla Wallace, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland.

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Season two premiere date: November 16, 2025

"Landman" return sparks lots of reactions.

Season two premiered Sunday on Paramount+, and you can read my review of the first handful of episodes here.

The start of season two sees Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) thrown right into the fire following Monty's death, and it also introduced Sam Elliott as Tommy's father.

The introduction of Elliott to the series is almost certainly going to be one of the best decisions Sheridan ever made for "Landman."

As expected, there were a variety of different reactions that flooded in for the season two premiere. Reddit has been popping since Sunday morning with a ton of different takes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Loved the part where the Demi character (Cami) stepped up and made the speech. That gave me chills. Big win!!! And the part where Cooper struck it rich. That whole scene was really well done with him watching the gauge and running back and forth to the rig manager for the news. Lot of suspense. Then bringing Ariana to give her the news and she has no clue but we know how big of a change is about to happen. Disappointed to sit through the dinner scene knowing we'll have to wait a week for the next episode and this scene was going to take up all the rest of the time! <sigh> Patience seems to be the keyword these days.

I don't think we needed another dinner scene period freak out.

Ainsley is smart enough to score a 29 on her ACT and can’t understand some of what the counselor was saying was ridiculous.

ngl, cooper getting out of the dinner was the only part funny in the dinner

The timing of "Call you tomorrow dad" and "sounds good son" was the only redeeming part of that whole scene.

Had its ups and downs. Ainsley's scene with the admin was hilarious. Hopefully there is more to this season than just filler...

Honestly was a solid start to the season besides the final 10 or so minutes

Glad Demi Moore will get more to do this season at least. Also at least Ainsley is in more clothes so far, but I want her to be a better character.

Hoping that Ainsley off to college and mom buying a house to stay close means they are being written off the show. Their characters are horrible and difficult to watch - I keep the remote close to FF through any scene they are in.

Copper knew it was going to be some bullshit before showing up…he’ll be one helluva futures forecaster.

I have a feeling that we are in for some award winning performances from Demi Moore this season

I'm baked but the TCU interview had me cracking up

I didn't really mind Angela and Ainsley in season 1, but that dinner scene was cringe bad

I’m excited to see how Demi’s character develops. I hope with Ainsley going to TCU and Angela moving there we see less of them. They provide some comic relief but dang they’re truly idiotic.

This show is amazing sometimes, but then they have the wife/daughter on screen and it’s honestly a bit embarrassing.

Right off the bat with a classic Taylor Sheridan lecture. We are so back, baby!

Starting off strong with a TS rant about the modern world

I was looking forward to Demi's character development. Not more of the psycho wife. Ugh

As you can see, reactions are all over the place. Without getting into deep spoilers, I do think Ainsley's admissions interview at TCU was probably the funniest part of the episode…….by a significant margin. It was absolutely hilarious, and the Big 12 got a bit of a shoutout.

Having said that, I'm a bit surprised there's a significant chunk of backlash to the dinner scene at the end. It was meant to be lighthearted.

I don't think Taylor Sheridan wrote it to win any awards. Let's not be overly serious, folks.

I'm excited to see where season two goes after a start that already has the internet talking. Have a fun theory for how it all plays out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.