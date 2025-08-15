Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Unexpected Update, Is Great News For Fans: DETAILS

"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter. Sam Elliott is also joining the cast for season two.

"Landman" fans will get new episodes sooner than expected.

The awesome series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and it stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role as fixer Tommy Norris.

Season one was a smashing success story. The show was gritty, violent, dark and a ton of fun. Fans have been desperate for new episodes, and we *FINALLY* have an official release date.

"Landman" season two gets official release date.

It was originally announced on Paramount's second quarter earnings call that season two was going to arrive in December.

Well, it turns out that's not the case. Fans will be getting it much sooner.

Paramount+ officially announced this week that season of Sheridan's latest success story will premiere on November 16th.

That means fans are just three months out from getting new episodes. That's a great update. You can watch the short date announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Getting season two of "Landman" a month earlier than expected is a huge win for fans. Season one was a success story on all levels, and it was a masterclass in story-telling from Sheridan.

Now, it's time to gear up to see where the story goes from here after a wild season one conclusion. My guess is it's going to continue to be every bit as violent and crazy as season one.

Fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Hit me with your thoughts on what you're hoping to see in season two at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.