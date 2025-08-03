'Yellowstone' Spinoff Hit With Bad News Ahead Of Release: DETAILS

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff about Beth and Rip was supposed to arrive in November.

A "Yellowstone" spinoff won't be appearing on TV as originally scheduled.

The hit neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024, but the story of the Duttons is far from over.

Sheridan is currently cooking up multiple spinoffs focused on the surviving characters and characters not yet introduced.

Below is a list of the known spinoffs on the way:

"1944" - The third prequel.

"Dutton Ranch" - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

"Yellowstone" spinoff delayed.

"The Dutton Ranch" about the continued journey of Beth and Rip and the ranch was sold was supposed to come out in November of this year.

That is no longer happening.

It was revrealed during PAramount's earnings call for Q2 that the show has been pushed back until 2026, according to ScreenRant. No explanation was given for the delay.

I'm not overly surprised to hear it's been delayed. A November 2025 release always seemed a bit too soon after the original show ended last December. That's certainly a tight timeline to create an entire new show, shoot it, edit it, promote it and then release it.

The push to 2026 means that fans will get at least two "Yellowstone" spinoffs next year. "Marshals" about Kayce Dutton is scheduled to premiere next spring.

It's also highly likely "1944" arrives next year. We definitely can't rule out having three to enjoy over the course of 2026. As for "The Madison," I have no idea when that will come out, and it appears neither does anyone else.

We'll certainly be following along here at OutKick for any and all updates that might be on the way. Make sure to check back for the latest information as we have it, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.