'Landman' Star Accidentally Drops Major News About Show's Future, Fans Will Go Crazy: DETAILS

"Landman" fans received some major news about the future of the show, courtesy of Sam Elliott.

There have been a lot of questions flying around about what will happen with the Taylor Sheridan universe in the coming years.

The "Yellowstone" creator agreed to a new deal with NBCUniversal reportedly worth more than $1 billion. All signs point to "Landman" continuing to roll on as one of the biggest hits on TV, but there's been no official announcement.

It appears Elliott has now spoiled the surprise.

"Landman" star reveals production timeline for season three.

Not only is season three happening, according to Elliott, but he even revealed for fans when the cameras will start rolling.

"I’m excited to see what unfolds in season three. I mean, we’re talking about season two, but that’s backstory for us at this point. We’re all kind of looking toward April and May when we start shooting season three," Elliott revealed in a recent interview with ExtraTV.

*RECORD SCRATCH*

The production schedule is already set for season three? That means Paramount+ and Sheridan are rolling forward stronger than ever.

You can watch Elliott break it down in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Something tells me that little tidbit of information from Elliott wasn't supposed to be public just yet. Again, there's been zero official announcements from Sheridan or Paramount+.

Has there been lots of speculation? Without a doubt, but speculation and concrete confirmation are two very different things.

Well, I guess it doesn't matter at this point if some big announcement about season three was planned because Elliott just let the world know filming starts in April.

As a huge fan of Sheridan's work and "Landman," it's music to my ears. Feed us as much of the show about the oil business in Texas as we can get.

Are you currently watching season two? Let me know your thoughts on it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.