Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Makes Incredible Casting Decision, Adds Legendary Star: DETAILS

The "Landman" cast officially added a major Western star to the cast for season two.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan shines a gritty light on the oil business in Texas, and the first season was nothing short of incredible.

Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Kayla Wallace and Michelle Randolph all killed it. It's one of Thornton's best performances and Randolph is turning into a mega-star.

Now, the cast is getting a significant injection of new talent.

"Landman" officially adds Sam Elliott.

There had been chatter back in March that Sam Elliott was going to join the show for season two. He previously starred in Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Well, it's now a done deal. The show officially announced Monday the addition of the legendary Western actor.

"Welcome to the patch, Sam Elliott! See you on Season 2 of Landman," the show's official Instagram page announced.

This is a home run addition for Sheridan and the "Landman" cast. Sam Elliott is an all-time legend in the Western world and in Hollywood.

His track record with Sheridan is also great. He was arguably the best part of "1883." Now, he's returning to Sheridan's universe with "Landman."

As a huge fan of the series, I can't wait to see what he brings to the table. Details about his role are unknown, but you don't bring a guy like Elliott in for a minor role.

You can 100% expect him to be front and center moving forward in season two.

Production is currently underway on season two, but there's no timeline for the show's return. It's probably a safe bet fans will get it at some point in early 2026. That gives everyone who isn't caught up plenty of time to binge season one. I'm certainly excited for whatever is coming next. Are you a fan of the show? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.