'1923' Star Breaks Silence On Show's Brutally Violent And Emotional Ending

"1923" star Brandon Sklenar might have been just as rattled as many viewers at the show's ending.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel created by Taylor Sheridan wrapped up season two this past Sunday. While there's been no clear confirmation about a third season, all signs point to the season two finale also serving as a series finale.

It was a brutal bloodbath and viewers also watched Alexandra die in horrific fashion after giving birth to John Dutton - the presumed father of Kevin Costner's character in the original saga.

The closing moments also set up the upcoming prequel "1944." While opinions are all over the place, there's no question the two-hour finale was the best episode of season two.

"1923" star reacts to violent and emotional conclusion.

Brandon Sklenar starred in both seasons as Spencer Dutton - the violent WWI hero tasked with saving the ranch from a world away.

His story ended with him mowing bad guys down in an epic action season, executing Donald Whitfield and losing his wife while gaining a son.

Now, he's opening up about the insane ending.

"Men at that time weren't really exactly attuned to their emotions. There weren't podcasts on how to process your grief at the time. His pain moves through his physicality, and his revenge is vindicating. It's a little bit of the power of Spencer, the power of love and the power of the bullet," Skelnar told USA Today when speaking about the gruesome scene when Spencer sent Whitfield to hell.

He further added, "We did our best to bring this couple's story [Alexandra and Spencer] to life and do justice to their role in Dutton history. It was such an honor."

That certainly sounds like a man who believes "1923" is over, despite no official confirmation. I'm not sure he'd be saying it "was such an honor" if there were more episodes on the way.

Julia Schlaepfer - the actress who played Alexandra - also spoke to USA Today about the emotional conclusion, and touched on

"They fall asleep together and she drifts away. There's no other way to say it. It hurt to film," she told the outlet.

Now, fans of the "Yellowstone" universe and Sheridan sit and wait for whatever story he crafts next. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.