'Landman' Fans Erupt With Extreme Anger Ahead Of Season Finale. Is The Show Cooked?

"Landman" fans aren't in a good mood going into the season finale.

Taylor Sheridan's hit series starring Billy Bob Thornton has already aired nine episodes of season two. There's now just one left, and plenty of questions to answer.

Episode nine saw Cooper beat the living hell out of a rapist assaulting Ariana, but that was far from the only major development.

Tommy got fired by Cami, and is now on the outside looking in at M-Tex.

"Landman" Fans Erupt With Anger Going Into Season Finale

Now, I understand that season two has been a bit all over the place and inconsistent. Trust me, I never miss an episode, and I definitely understand some of the criticisms that have been floating around since season two started.

However, I might have misjudged just how upset people are with season two, judging from a Reddit thread going mega-viral.

The thread is titled, "I'm at a total loss," and simply states, "I have NEVER, in my 43 years on this earth, seen a show self destruct so rapidly as I have Landman. WTF?"

It's a bloodbath in the comments. Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I was getting worried this time there would be a make out scene in the water. Would have shut off if it happened

It amazes me that we are 9 episodes deep and nothing has actually happened all season. Even the end of the most recent episode doesn’t really do a whole lot. The end of S1 made me feel like we were gearing up for an intense second season with the cartel, the dynamics between the families of those who were killed in that accident season 1 and the oil company/Cooper, and all kinds of crazy stuff…. All we are really getting is a snooze fest. Billy Bob looks tired of his own acting. This isn’t the guy who wrote Sling Blade anymore this is a version of Billy Bob I’ve never seen before. It’s lazy writing leading to terrible acting.

Billy Bob looks disappointed to be involved in a show that’s not even about him anymore. Why in the world does Coopers girlfriend get more screen time than BBT? What an absolutely f*cking waste of a terrific actor. Everyone is phoning it in this season and it shows.

Did they ever resolve the fallout from that gas leak that killed multiple people? Or that M-Tex truck crash?

I really liked watching Billie Bob, the oil industry, and drug cartel. I wish there was a show where I could watch that.

I AM SO UPSET AND DISAPPOINTED. My boyfriend is like why are we even watching this now and has hopped on the MobLand train lol

What, you don’t like a show called Landman about roughnecks in the oilfield, but the majority of the show is about a mother and her daughter being snobs and showing the process of admission into college?

Those two were cute when they were peppered in as levity, but at some point they switched to writing this show with crayons

This is where Tommy becomes an alcoholic, loses everything, and starts dressing up as Santa Claus to rob department stores

TBF the show has been absolutely ridiculous from the first episode. Still can’t stop watching tho..

Welcome to a Taylor Sheridan series. Yellowstone got into the 3rd season before it became close to unwatchable. The Beth fist fight with that girl outside while everyone was at the dinner table was the specific "Jump the Shark" moment for me.

I am losing interest

I’m literally hanging in for the end of the season to see if anything happens.

I quit tonight. My wife is still watching... I'm out. This is a waste of my time.

This show is for adults that love word search puzzles, because crossword puzzles give them a headache.

Glad we’re not the only ones that feel this way. Ok my wife and I are self admittedly southern white trash. Came to terms with it years ago when I walked out side and Christmas lights were still up in March. I looked at my wife when Angela was crying in the car and I said "Who in the f*** is this for!? It sure as hell ain’t for us, who enjoys watching this?"

I think Taylor Sheridan is the conservative Aaron Sorkin: A great writer who sh*ts the bed when allowed to direct (or showrun in this case), and like Sorkin he's at his best when he has a director who can curb or even offset his bad habits.

Agreed. There is so much much in this season, and yet so little substance it’s actually impressive. Can someone honestly tell me what Sam Elliot’s character, other then terrific acting, adds to the show?

I am not quite sure what the hell I'm watching anymore. It sure as hell isn't about oil. It's a soap opera that's relying heavily on skin and pointless plots to carry it to the predictable end. And at this point, I'm looking forward to it.

I for one did not enjoy episode 9

It’s so terrible. I skipped all the unnecessary bulls*t and there was only 25 minutes of content

I’m pretty proud of myself from dropping the series right after the ridiculous admission scene in the first episode. I only know plot points after they because of the random posts this sub throws at my front page every now and again lol

I've been putting it off, and the more I read here, the less I even want to try.

Honestly, at this point, watching the outrage might be more entertaining than the actual show. It's incredible to me how much people care, and how livid they've become as season two progresses.

On one hand, it shows a lot of passion and connection to the world Taylor Sheridan built. On the other hand, it's a bit over the top and unnecessary.

It's a TV show. It's not life or death. Watch it or don't. No need to overcomplicate the situation. Now, is it good when fans are revolting?

No, that's a sign people are quitting, but "Landman" is still insanely popular, despite what some online might have you believe.

There's now just one episode left in season two. Let's hope Sheridan sticks the landing with a great season finale. Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your predictions.