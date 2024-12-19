'Landman' Actress Reacts To Her Viral Scene With Billy Bob Thornton

Landman, the latest series from Taylor Sheridan, has been a huge success for Paramount+ and reportedly had one of the platform's biggest launches ever. With millions of viewers, the show's success has naturally spilled over to social media.

You wouldn’t expect anything less these days. Ali Larter went viral earlier this month, as her role as Angela Norris, the ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's character Tommy Norris, reminded people of her whipped cream bikini days in Varsity Blues.

But Larter's character and the scenes she appears in aren't the only viral moments to surface on social media featuring the show. Up-and-coming actress, Michelle Randolph, 27, plays the role of Angela and Tommy's 17-year-old daughter Ainsley.

A scene that she's in with Thornton has racked up nearly 2 million views. The scene is an awkward father-daughter exchange about sex that leaves Tommy regretting bringing the topic up with his daughter.

Michelle Randolph talks about viral Landman scene she had with Billy Bob Thornton

Randolph was asked about the viral scene with Billy Bob Thornton and whether she had seen the reactions to it on social media during an interview with The Wrap.

"How could you not? I knew. You knew. I just thought to myself, ‘How am I going to say this with a straight face, looking into Billy’s eyes?,’" Randolph said.

"I was Ainsley in that moment. I was not Michelle. And as Michelle, I will never be saying that to my father. Let’s be clear."

Adding to the very real awkwardness of the scene is the fact that it was filmed during an actual high school football game.

She continued, "There’s people watching, and I’m like, they don’t know anything about the show. They don’t know the scripts. They don’t know the premise, and if they can overhear this one line, what do they think that we’re filming?"

Randolph didn’t know it at the time, obviously, but she was in reality filming a scene that was going to go viral and help her become a star.

Like it or not, that train has already left the station. She's smoking hot, she's on a big-time hit show and she's catching viral waves. Good luck slowing her down.