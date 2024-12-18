Hit TV Show Shocks Viewers With Brutal Episode: REACTIONS

People can't get enough of "Landman."

The Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan focuses on the oil business in Texas, and Billy Bob Thornton is outstanding as fixer Tommy Norris.

The sixth episode of season one was released Sunday on Paramount+. It was one of the darkest in the show's short run as viewers watched Tommy's son Cooper fight for his life after being savagely beaten.

Tommy was out for revenge, and made sure he got it. That's about as much as I can say without spoiling the episode. I suggest you all give it a watch ASAP.

Not only am I enjoying "Landman," but many other people are too. I popped over to X to see what people were saying, and there's no doubt Sheridan's latest hit is leaving an impression on people.

Seriously, I can't encourage you all enough to give "Landman" a shot. If you're a fan of Sheridan's work, then you're absolutely going to love this hit with Billy Bob Thornton.

It's dark, gritty, nerve-wracking and a ton of fun. It's a masterclass in storytelling, and the latest reminder that non-woke TV is a winning formula every single day of the week.

