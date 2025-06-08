Ali Larter Torches Instagram In Heels, Kayla Simmons Grabs A Volleyball & The Legend Of The POOP Game Lives On

Ali Larter gets the summer break off on the right foot.

Summer break has arrived

For whatever reason, there were no NBA or NHL Finals games scheduled on Saturday. That freed up time for some College Baseball, a little UFC prelims, and Expedition Bigfoot.

To put it another way, all was not lost on Saturday. I don’t know if you're familiar with their work, but the Expedition Bigfoot folks definitely have evidence of the legendary creature.

Here's an example of what they've been able to uncover over the years.

How could that be anything but a Bigfoot? If you weren’t sold on the heat signature alone, what about the drone taking off? That's not taking off for just anything.

I know it's at night, and they're never going to get a good look at whatever was walking through the woods in that clip, but that's part of the magic.

Toss in a clip after this drama of one of them explaining why that figure's heat signature is absolutely a Bigfoot, and I'm in. What else could it be? Take that NBA and NHL.

But that's not the big story of the weekend. The big story is that the kindergartner is no longer a kindergartner. We sat through an entire graduation and everything on Thursday.

Somehow, there wasn’t a brawl during the ceremony, but that's likely due to the fact that nobody disrespected my baby.

He's moving up to first grade, which means his summer break started on Friday. Lucky for him, the temperatures around here hit the low 90s, and we took our first trip of the year to the pool.

Not a bad first day of summer break for a rising first-grader if you ask me.

He had fun, but we've got some work to do on his swimming, because he's not afraid of going where he can’t really touch, and he's not really ready for all that just yet.

On Saturday evening, I fired up the grill. Nothing fancy, I just tossed on some hamburgers and hot dogs. A grilling season classic and a good way to set the tone in early June.

All in all, not a bad start to the summer break this weekend. We hit the pool, fired up the grill, and got in some patio time to round it all out.

There's something oddly mesmerizing about this woman and her jaw harps

Coke v Pepsi

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

First, congrats to you and that other guy on 1,000 straight days of SC. As a 35-year newspaper veteran, I find that damn impressive.

Now, back into the trenches: Spamuel Carbs Esq. is half-right: Why does any grown-ass man care what another grown-ass man puts on his hot dog, frankfurter, bratwurst, etc.? Sometimes I use catsup and mustard, sometimes just hot mustard, other times sweet or dill relish. Never mayo on a dog or sausage - but if you want mayo on your brat, I'll gladly pass the bottle down the table to you. I want YOU to enjoy YOUR meal, and what you put on there affects me not one iota.



Now, you and Spamuel are both wrong on the Coke v Pepsi thing. (And, again, I'll defer to RC every day of the week! For awhile, the Vons / Safeway grocery chain had a store brand called Refreshe that was even better than RC, but after Albertson's bought them it went away; Springfield store brand cola is undrinkable swill.) Coke leaves my teeth feeling like they're coated in syrup. Pepsi seems to taste lighter, and is more carbonated to my tongue.

Now, the human tongue is a funny thing (even when not pierced). Not all of us taste things the same way. Just like some folks can't see the color red, or see blue and green as the same color, so some folks taste things differently.

Also, until recently, Pepsi outsold Coke in the grocery stores. Coke had overall market dominance thanks to their exclusive agreements in most restaurants, arenas and stadiums - for which they pay a premium. But when folks have a choice, they'll usually take Pepsi. (Only because they've never had RC.)



But now that I'm in my 60s, and pre-diabetic, I'm limited to seltzer water, so it's all just a very pleasant memory and very occasional treat.

-----

Oh, the fart woman? They found fecal e coli growing in her sinus passages. The close-up blasto fart is a valid theory.

SeanJo

Hey Jim, thanks for reaching out. The credit for the 1,000 straight goes to Joe. I'm just along for the ride. Now to the continuing ketchup debate.

For the record, not only am I not anti-ketchup, I also don’t care what you put on your hot dog. It's more of a way of understanding people. Eat what you want.

Same with Coke vs Pepsi. I prefer Coke because I'm an adult, but I have a Pepsi every once in a while. It's not that Pepsi doesn’t taste good.

Now to the more important part of your email, the woman who blamed years of health issues on a fart to the face. I don't doubt that she could have had an issue originally related to the fart, but how did the issue persist for that long?

I suspect there are other factors at play here. Somehow, she's repeatedly running into E. coli and getting it in her sinuses. Poor hygiene or possibly even some sort of repeated gassing to the face.

Ketchup

- Otis in Mobile writes:

I must agree that of the mainstream brands, Heinz is the best. Hunts just cannot measure up. That being said, I can never forgive John Kerry for inventing the internet and my body jolts at the thought of increasing his wife's family's net worth every time I put a bottle in the shopping cart.

Over the years I have tried about every other brand of ketchup out there looking for a substitute. The closest I have found is Red Gold which is a very close substitute. As much as it pains me to say, the best ketchup on the market right now comes from Target.

I may not agree with their politics but their store brand (Good and Gather) Organic ketchup is undoubtedly the best ketchup I have ever eaten in my life.

SeanJo

Wait, I thought Al Gore invented the internet?

Mitch Hedberg on Bigfoot

- Allen K. sends:

SeanJo

It's hard to argue with Mitch Hedberg on most topics. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Bigfoot was simply blurry.

Greek Pole Dancing

- Rick S. writes:

Sean,

No sympathy for these women at all. Getting tired of hearing about people who go to other countries and try to act the same way that they would at their neighborhood bar on a Saturday night and then wonder why they get in trouble. When in another country, be deferential and show respect. Otherwise, stay home.

I enjoy your columns(Pepsi comments notwithstanding). Keep up the good work.

Rick

SeanJo

Thank you, Rick, for your support and for breaking down the pole dancers at the Greek palace situation. It shouldn’t be that hard.

Dakota Johsons boobs.

- Richard writes:

Sean,

Yes, the boobs are an attraction. If that dress were any shorter she would not need to wear it. In her other photos she seems to be, ooops she IS using her ASSets to get attention. Standard starlet attire.

SeanJo

I agree, we need more standard starlet attire.

Smoked black pepper, get some

- Glyn sends:

SeanJo

I respect the move of letting the picture do the talking for you. Well done. Keep the content coming.

Saturday Grilling

- Simplee Steve writes:

Sean,



From your neighbor in Lake Wylie, South Carolina side. A Couple of Pork Chops with a rub & corn!

Keep up the great work,

Simplee Steve

SeanJo

Hey Steve, a neighbor indeed. Lake Wylie is not that far from me at all. The pork chops and corn look great. Keep the grilling content coming!

--------

That's it for this week's Sunday Screencaps. I hope you're near a pool if the summer temps have arrived where you are.

Get the grills going, spend some time on the patio, this is why you mow on Thursdays. Send me your meat. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

