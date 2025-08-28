Country Star Shares Funny Strip Club Story Involving Biscuits And Gravy: WATCH

Lainey Wilson took a visit to a strip club in Alabama with Hardy.

Lainey Wilson, apparently, is no stranger to strip clubs.

Wilson has turned into one of country music's biggest sweethearts. I honestly don't even know where she came from.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer seemingly just appeared one day, turned into an instant star and even locked down a role on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

What a life to be living.

Lainey Wilson shares funny strip club story

We've had a lot of strip club talk recently here at OutKick (shoutout to Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas for the T-Swift offer), and if you asked me to guess if Wilson was a strip club fan, I would have said no. Apparently, that assumption is incorrect.

The famous country singer joined legendary comedian Theo Von for an interview that was released on Thursday morning.

Turns out that Wilson once visited a strip club in Huntsville, Ala., with fellow country music singer Hardy, and it had a unique promotional event:

Biscuits and gravy.

Presented without further comment, smash the play button on the video below starting at 36:00, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a mind-blowing video. First, we learn Lainey Wilson is seemingly very comfortable in a strip club with a stack of singles in her hand.

Then we learn that there's a strip club with biscuits and gravy…..and from the sounds of it, there might be some wrestling going on.

I'm part disgusted, part intrigued. I have so many questions, but due to OutKick being a family site, I'll keep them to myself for now.

Shoutout to Lainey Wilson for keeping it fun and fresh. You learn something new every single day. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.