Famous Strip Club Makes Taylor Swift Bold Offer After Engagement: DETAILS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have an open invite to a famous strip club after the Chiefs star popped the question.

The music icon revealed in a Tuesday Instagram post that the sports and entertainment couple were officially engaged after a couple of years of dating.

Honestly, I think the announcement was surprising to a lot of people. At the very least, I didn't see it coming, and a lot of the OutKick crew feels the same way.

Still, major congratulations!

Strip club offers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce party opportunity.

As we all know, the next big thing to plan after getting engaged is the bachelor and bachelorette parties. My bachelor party is being held in a certain city in SEC country with a crew list that might as well be classified TS-SCI.

It's unclear what Swift and Kelce might do, but Crazy Horse 3 - one of the most famous strip clubs in the country - is here to help if they want to celebrate in Las Vegas.

The popular strip club is offering up its 40,000-square-foot venue to host a joint bachelor/bachelorette party for the duo, according to TMZ.

The strip club is offering the duo free champagne (as if they couldn't afford it) and 100 dancers to entertain them. Sounds like a hell of a crazy time if you ask me.

To make the situation even funnier, Travis Kelce is certainly no stranger to Crazy Horse 3. He was once spotted wearing a t-shirt promoting the club.

Now, I have to admit that I've never been to Crazy Horse 3 or any Las Vegas strip club, for that matter. Strip clubs aren't really my thing. No hate to those who enjoy them, but just not something that grabs my interest. Having said that, Crazy Horse 3 and a couple other clubs were great to me while looking into stuff about the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, for research purposes, of course.

I've reached out to my trusted contact at Crazy Horse 3 for more information, and will update you all when I know more. Let me know if you think they should accept the offer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.