Country Music Star Pulls 100% Class Move For Hurricane Victims In North Carolina

Country music star Lainey Wilson stepped up to help people in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The horrible hurricane hammered North Carolina, and caused flooding and damage that looked apocalyptic. The hurricane killed 96 people in the state, destroyed homes and it's going to take years for people and communities to rebuild.

The state desperately needs help, and the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer is stepping up to lend a helping hand.

Wilson visited Chimney Rock on Monday to bring supplies and uplift spirits following the hurricane hammering the region.

"Country music superstar Lainey Wilson made a surprise visit to the Village to offer encouragement and thank the Sheriff's Department and Chimney Rock Village Fire Department for their work. The Village is appreciative of efforts to bring awareness and support to our community," the village announced on its government Facebook page.

It's often in our toughest moments that we see the best in each other. Remember, there's a lot more that we have in common than separates us, and our lights shine brightest in the darkest of times.

Country music stars have also been leading the fight to help those in need after Hurricane Helene. Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean both raised a lot of money to help those in need, and now Lainey Wilson - one of the biggest names in the industry - paid people a visit to boost morale.

It might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but I'm sure it made those people's days. Anything that can be done to help is absolutely appreciated by people on the ground and those lacking resources.

Props to Wilson for stepping up to do what she can. That's America at its finest.