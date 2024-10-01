Morgan Wallen Pulls 100% Pure Class Move For Hurricane Victims

Morgan Wallen is stepping up to help those in need after Hurricane Helene.

The hurricane hammered large chunks of the south, and people in North Carolina, Tennessee and other locations are in desperate need of help.

The "Neon Eyes" singer is opening up his wallet to help those in need after the horrific natural disaster.

Morgan Wallen donates money to help Hurricane Helene victims.

The country music superstar is donating $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to help those who have been impacted by the destruction, according to Fox News.

"We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee," Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services Trevor Riggin said in response to the classy gesture.

The star singer and Tennessee native also took to Instagram to let people know he's okay after Hurricane Helene hammered the region.

"My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight. Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help," Wallen wrote, according to the same report.

People are hurting right now, and need all the help they can get. Whether it's money or resources, Americans are coming together to help those in need. There's no doubt Wallen's $500,000 donation will make a positive impact, and it's a sign he cares about people in his home state. Props to him and props to everyone else stepping up to make a difference. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.