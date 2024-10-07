Jason Aldean Pulls Off 100% Pure Class Move Hurricane Victims: WATCH

Jason Aldean opened his wallet in a big way to help Hurricane Helene victims.

People across the southeast continue to struggle for resources and help as they attempt to rebuild and recover following Hurricane Helene.

The damage is nothing short of horrifying and what's happening in North Carolina is out of a post-apocalyptic movie.

People are hurting and are in desperate need of help. Aldean stepped up to do his part.

Jason Aldean donates $500,000 to help Hurricane Helene victims

Aldean announced during a Saturday night show in Macon, Georgia, that he donated $500,000 to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

He also presented the funds from a GoFundMe launched by Donald Trump to help people. The GoFundMe raised more than $6.8 million as of publication. That means the grand total raised by Aldean and Trump supporters is more than $7.3 million.

You can watch the touching and powerful moment unfold in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Aldean isn't the only country music star to step up and help those in need. Morgan Wallen also donated $500,000 to help those in need, and every penny counts.

The destruction that swept across the region killed at least 227 people, lives have been destroyed, homes are gone, communities might never be the same and there is now a very long road to recovery ahead.

Instead of just complaining on social media about the situation and the response by the government, Jason Aldean and others are actually helping make a difference.

That's what we need to see more of in society.

Props to Aldean and everyone else stepping up to help those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.