Lady Freaks Out After Amazon Delivers Hundreds Of Wrong Packages For Months

There's no better feeling than pulling up to the driveway and seeing an Amazon package outside.

But what happens when there are hundreds of packages that aren't even yours? That's what one California woman has been experiencing in what she describes as "a living hell!"

HUNDREDS OF PACKAGES HAVE BEEN COMING NONSTOP

The woman, who went by the pseudonym "Kay," told ABC San Jose that "it all started with one package," before the large, heavy packages kept getting delivered and taking over her front porch and driveway.

"I was like it’s got my address, but it’s not for me. I went to my neighbors and I was like, ‘Oh, has somebody put the wrong last digit on the address?’" However, after weeks of receiving the packages - which were all the same, oversized car seat covers, Kay said she had enough. She began reaching out to both Amazon and the Chinese online seller "Liusandedian," demanding answers.

It turns out that the Chinese seller mistakenly put Kay's address as the "return address" but she couldn't get in touch with them because there was no way to directly contact the sellers (a violation of Amazon policy). Kay wasn't alone, as a quick look at the company's Amazon page showed a TON of 1-star reviews and a ridiculous number of complaints, including many who were wondering "where their refund was!" (The page has since become locked).

Not only were a massive number of buyers returning the wrong-sized seat covers, but they weren't ever getting their money back because the packages were being erroneously shipped to Kay's house!

THE RETURN ADDRESS WAS KAY'S HOUSE!

"Every time I was absolutely assured this will stop... you won't get any more of these packages, you'll hear from us in 24, 48 hours," Kay told the ABC reporter while also showing them the countless packages that loitered her garage and house. "What you see now is a fraction, because I have refused delivery on more packages than you see here."

Imagine coming home from work and seeing a ton of packages -you know aren't for you, cluttering your driveway? Yeah, I'd be furious. Kay says what made things even more difficult was that her 88-year-old mother-in-law couldn't get into the house sometimes because of the packages.

Fortunately, after reaching out to Amazon countless times and filing more than six separate complaints, earlier this week Amazon began clearing the packages from Kay's house after the story hit the Internet.

Just another story in the Tales of Amazon Deliveries, which continues to get weirder and weirder.