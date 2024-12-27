Amazon Driver Reportedly Dumped 80 Packages In The Woods Because He Was Stressed

The holidays can be a stressful time. There's shopping, there's cooking, and there's a hell of a lot of football to watch.

So, it's easy to forget that some folks are working around the clock to make it all happen and that includes Amazon delivery drivers… except the one who dumped 80 packages in the woods because he was so stressed out.

According to the Lakeville (MA) Police Department, on December 22, one of the officers discovered several containers full of around 80 Amazon packages in total.

How they got there was a mystery, but fortunately, it was an easy mystery to solve because the next day, an Amazon driver copped to having left the packages there because he was stressed.

At least he admitted to it, and I'm aware that the holidays are a busy time for drivers, but… really?

I've had some frustrations with package delivery drivers lately, specifically on the laziness front. Packages just kind of chucked wherever instead of being put where they're supposed to be put.

I'm not going to pretend it's an easy job, but the end game is simple: deliver packages.

Sometimes I feel like people get these delivery jobs and then are stunned when they have to do the delivery. Like, when they handed you the keys to an electric Rivian van with an Amazon logo on the side, I thought the mission was clear.

Sometimes, it's almost like some of the drivers resent people for ordering things. That's like working the grill at McD's and rolling your eyes every time someone orders a Big Mac.

I know that weird triple bun is a pain in the ass, but this is the job!

I mean, I appreciate the work that's done to deliver a USB cable, a case of Liquid Death, and a book about Shemp Howard within hours of me ordering them, but c'mon, folks, let's finish the job.

Police aren't planning to pursue any criminal charges against the driver — something I bet disappointed whoever's last-minute Christmas gifts got dumped in the woods — and the driver said he planned to report the incident to his manager.