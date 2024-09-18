Amazon Delivery Driver Knocks Himself Out Attempting To Make A Speedy Return To His Vehicle

So you think you want to be an Amazon delivery driver? Are you prepared to do whatever it takes to deliver those packages? We're talking about delivering packages in all kinds of weather here.

But the weather is just the beginning of what you'll be faced with when you're out in the wild. Can you deliver packages during a police standoff? You could be called upon to do so.

How are you with sticking to a rigorous delivery schedule that calls for you to possibly pee in bottles and poop in bags? If you can handle all of that, and avoid the temptation of peeing outdoors, you might have what it takes.

Assuming, of course, you're okay with some environmental hazards that could be encountered. You know the occasional looting of your vehicle or the low hanging roof on an oddly designed house.

Neither of which should be taken lightly. Just ask this Amazon delivery driver. He found out the hard way just how dangerous a low hanging roof can be while attempting to deliver a package and hustle back to your vehicle so you're not accused of taking an unapproved break.

A side note from the entire situation is that Amazon apparently doesn't have a concussion protocol. This guy's delivery gets off to a perfect start. He walks up a few stairs then delivers the package with ease.

He snaps a picture, rings the doorbell, then goes to make his return to his vehicle, which is out of view of the doorbell camera. He had evidently been planning a sick move as he started back towards his vehicle.

This Amazon delivery driver didn't let being knocked out keep him from finishing his deliveries

The delivery driver was going to skip the stairs altogether by jumping off the elevated front porch. He was going to land on the sidewalk, who knows, maybe even throw in an awesome heel-click jump before getting in his vehicle.

Unfortunately, we'll never know if a heel-click jump was in the works. As the Amazon delivery driver goes for his jump off the porch, he smacks face-first into that aforementioned low hanging roof. The odd design got him and there was nothing he could do.

After smacking his face, he was headed for a rough landing on the sidewalk below. It happened fast, he probably didn't even have enough time to process what he had hit with his face before he slammed down on the concrete below.

His hat went flying, as did his device, and at this point he was knocked out cold. The poster of the video said, after making this joke, "Free shipping, but the landing will cost you," that he, like an old school football player, immediately got back to work after he woke up.

She said, "Disclaimer: The delivery guy was checked on. Insisted he was okay then continued on his route."

Who needs smelling salts? Not this guy. All he needs is the knowledge that he has a truck full of packages that need to be delivered, and that he's probably going to be docked some pay for sleeping on the job.