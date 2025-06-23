LA County Sheriff's Department Savagely Roasted For Insane Iran Attack Post, Issues Apology

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is getting crushed for a wildly stupid post about the attack on Iran.

President Donald Trump ordered the United States military - the greatest fighting force on the planet - to carry out an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The United States Air Force deployed seven B-2 stealth bombers carrying a total of 14 GBU-57 bunker busters to hit Fordow and Natanz. Isfahan was hit by a flurry of Tomahawk missiles.

Early indications point to the strike being an overwhelming success…..and that apparently made someone in the LA Sheriff's Department a bit upset.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department roasted for Iran post.

Following the attack, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department posted and later deleted a statement on social media saying its "hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran."

The statement also referred to the bombing as "tragic."

As you'd expect, it didn't take long for people to absolutely destroy the LA County Sheriff's Department for the wildly stupid post.

There's nothing tragic about crippling a rogue regime's ability to build nukes.

Eventually, someone in the department came to their senses and issued an apology for the comical dumb statement.

The apology stated, in part, the following:

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran. This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department. As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities. We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight. As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again. We have updated our social media post and have launched an internal review to determine how it was created and published."

You can read the full apology in the tweet below.

Absolute insanity. There's no excuse for sending condolences to America's enemy after the President and military carried out a remarkable bombing mission. What was the goal here? What was the LA County Sheriff's Department hoping to accomplish?

It's so detached from reality that it's hard to believe it's real, but here we are.

What do you think of the now-deleted post and apology issued? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.